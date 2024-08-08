Lip Reader Tells Us Ryan Reynolds Got Antsy With Blake Lively On Red Carpet
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood, but photographers captured a bit of tension between them on the red carpet. ICYMI, Reynolds just stepped off a ridiculously successful promotional campaign for "Deadpool & Wolverine," arriving roughly six years after "Deadpool 2," which helped the film eclipse the financial success of the previous installments. After spending half of Summer 2024 chumming it up in interviews and social media posts with co-star Hugh Jackman, Reynolds then jumped into the role of a supporting husband as Lively carried out her promo rounds for "It Ends With Us," a romantic drama starring herself and Justin Baldoni.
This means that Reynolds was Lively's date to the red carpet festivities. As captured by E! News, the gorgeous couple posed happily in their coordinating 'fits. Lively wore the exact pink, green, and yellow Versace number that Britney Spears herself dawned in the early aughts, while Reynolds matched her with a gray suit adorned with soft pink accents. The short clip started with the couple posing for various shots as Reynolds made brief small talk with the photogs. However, the remainder of the clip showed Reynolds and Lively turning their conversation inward, which is where things got slightly awkward. To break down their conversation, Nicki Swift consulted with professional lip reader Nicola Hickling.
Lip reader says Ryan Reynolds was in a hurry
According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, Ryan Reynolds was a bit antsy on the red carpet and seemed very eager to get away from the blaring camera lights. Although his conversation with his wife, Blake Lively, wasn't decipherable to the naked ear, Hickling lent her expertise to exclusively provide Nicki Swift with a transcript. Near the end of the video, as the married couple engaged in chitchat, Reynolds asked, "Is this the last time?" Lively then responded, "No, we gotta speak to everyone, erm, are you impressed? There's more." In response, Reynolds said, "Yeah yeah, well, its hardly a secret."
Of course, there could be a number of reasons why the star wasn't feeling the red carpet that night. Chief among them would be the fact that he was probably exhausted from the "Deadpool & Wolverine" press tour. Plus, because we know you're thinking it, Lively already addressed those super annoying divorce rumors that periodically follow her and her hubby after an audacious fan brought the rumors to her Instagram comment section. "You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn't believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple," a fan wrote (via People). In response, Lively said, "Haha they wish." Mic drop.
Blake and Ryan put on a united front
Awkwardness or no awkwardness, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's press tour for "It Ends With Us" has been a success that's actually weighed favorably on their marriage. Lively even proved that she was the ultimate doting wife while discussing her decision to wear Britney Spears' old dress with Extra. "Oh my God, my husband's getting soaking wet in the rain," said Lively about Reynolds as she looked worriedly off into the distance (via Pop Crave). Of course, Reynolds getting drenched still came second to her recounting how much Spears' career and embrace of her femininity had inspired her during the early 2000s.
Blake Lively wears Britney Spears' iconic Versace dress from 2002 at 'It Ends With Us' premiere:
"Britney Spears has meant so much to me forever. I'm a forever Britney stan." pic.twitter.com/uPR37IRn3O
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2024
Reynolds has also been just as supportive. He even popped up on Brandon Sklenar, Lively's other onscreen romantic partner, to help promote her film. But in true Reynolds fashion, he started by interrogating Sklenar about performing love scenes with Lively. "It's not everyday the husband gets to interview his wife's love interest in a film," said Reynolds in the Instagram video. "So I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs. Reynolds ... I'm sorry, what do you call her, do you guys have a nickname or something?" Then he pivoted to fawning over Sklenar's butt. "Is that genetics? Do you have some sort of low-angle squat routine to pop that region in that way? I mean, what's going on here, man?"
Yeah, we bet there's never a dull moment in the Reynolds household!