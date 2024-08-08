Lip Reader Tells Us Ryan Reynolds Got Antsy With Blake Lively On Red Carpet

Awkwardness or no awkwardness, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's press tour for "It Ends With Us" has been a success that's actually weighed favorably on their marriage. Lively even proved that she was the ultimate doting wife while discussing her decision to wear Britney Spears' old dress with Extra. "Oh my God, my husband's getting soaking wet in the rain," said Lively about Reynolds as she looked worriedly off into the distance (via Pop Crave). Of course, Reynolds getting drenched still came second to her recounting how much Spears' career and embrace of her femininity had inspired her during the early 2000s.

Blake Lively wears Britney Spears' iconic Versace dress from 2002 at 'It Ends With Us' premiere: "Britney Spears has meant so much to me forever. I'm a forever Britney stan." pic.twitter.com/uPR37IRn3O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 7, 2024

Reynolds has also been just as supportive. He even popped up on Brandon Sklenar, Lively's other onscreen romantic partner, to help promote her film. But in true Reynolds fashion, he started by interrogating Sklenar about performing love scenes with Lively. "It's not everyday the husband gets to interview his wife's love interest in a film," said Reynolds in the Instagram video. "So I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs. Reynolds ... I'm sorry, what do you call her, do you guys have a nickname or something?" Then he pivoted to fawning over Sklenar's butt. "Is that genetics? Do you have some sort of low-angle squat routine to pop that region in that way? I mean, what's going on here, man?"

Yeah, we bet there's never a dull moment in the Reynolds household!