Inside Hallmark Hunk Tyler Hynes' Adventurous Life Off-Camera

When Tyler Hynes isn't busy whittling a candy cane down with his lips and decking the halls in his signature Henleys, he's proving to his "Hynies" that he's every bit as rugged as the Christmas catches that he portrays in his Hallmark movies. The "Three Wise Men and a Baby" star might even be more adventurous than his characters, which include a photographer, writer, handyman, and mechanic.

There's always the chance that filming a Hallmark movie will turn into an adventure, as the network's stars often get to jet off to exotic locales. However, on the set of the 2022 romance "Always Amore," Hynes had a misadventure that resulted in a concussion. He wasn't even portraying an intrepid outdoorsman in that film, but a humble restaurant consultant.

On the "Deck the Hallmark Podcast," Hynes said he'd probably run a masonry business or flip houses for a living if he wasn't an actor. He got to pretend to do the latter on-screen in the 2019 movie "Flip That Romance," and while chatting with Media From the Heart during the pandemic in 2020, the Toronto native revealed that he was about to roll up his sleeves and do some actual remodeling work. "I recently got a cottage up north of the city that I will be renovating with a buddy of mine," he said. Hynes has a few other hobbies that are a bit more daring, and fans have occasionally seen them referenced in his work.