Inside Hallmark Hunk Tyler Hynes' Adventurous Life Off-Camera
When Tyler Hynes isn't busy whittling a candy cane down with his lips and decking the halls in his signature Henleys, he's proving to his "Hynies" that he's every bit as rugged as the Christmas catches that he portrays in his Hallmark movies. The "Three Wise Men and a Baby" star might even be more adventurous than his characters, which include a photographer, writer, handyman, and mechanic.
There's always the chance that filming a Hallmark movie will turn into an adventure, as the network's stars often get to jet off to exotic locales. However, on the set of the 2022 romance "Always Amore," Hynes had a misadventure that resulted in a concussion. He wasn't even portraying an intrepid outdoorsman in that film, but a humble restaurant consultant.
On the "Deck the Hallmark Podcast," Hynes said he'd probably run a masonry business or flip houses for a living if he wasn't an actor. He got to pretend to do the latter on-screen in the 2019 movie "Flip That Romance," and while chatting with Media From the Heart during the pandemic in 2020, the Toronto native revealed that he was about to roll up his sleeves and do some actual remodeling work. "I recently got a cottage up north of the city that I will be renovating with a buddy of mine," he said. Hynes has a few other hobbies that are a bit more daring, and fans have occasionally seen them referenced in his work.
He'd rather skate a handrail than hit a hockey puck
Ice hockey might be Canada's national pastime, but Tyler Hynes had a good reason for avoiding the sport as a kid. "I don't play hockey. I am a skateboarder," he told People. "I grew up skateboarding. I couldn't afford hockey equipment, is the actual truth of it." He did, however, add that he is capable of remaining upright in ice skates, lest his countrymen think less of him.
On Instagram, Hynes has shown off some of his skills via videos shot at skate parks, where he utilizes the ramps and rails. He can even perform flip tricks. Hynes has also taken his talents to the mean streets of downtown L.A. "Big rails in lil Tokyo," he captioned a 2016 photo. In 2019, Hynes got to demonstrate his skateboarding prowess on-screen when his good pal Jared Keeso cast him in the comedy "Letterkenny." Hynes plays Dierks, a suave heartbreaker who gets on the wrong side of Keeso's tough-guy character by dating his sister, Katy (Michelle Mylett). In one scene, Katy is clearly impressed after seeing the sk8r boi in action.
Hynes told HOLR that filming his friends skateboarding is what got him into directing, but the sport has also left him with a few painful memories. On "Remark the Show," he shared some of the injuries he has suffered. "There's something in skateboarding we call sacking," he said. "I know you guys can probably imagine what that is."
Tyler Hynes was born to be wild
Little is known about Tyler Hynes' mysterious love life. However, during a Facebook Live, he did say that his ideal date would include a motorcycle. Hynes owns a black Harley Davidson, which occasionally appears on his Instagram. "Where is your happy place? This is mine," he captioned a 2021 snapshot of his ride parked in the Mojave desert. In another picture, he demonstrates how the motorcycle can double as a lounger during a roadside rest break.
Hynes told MediaVillage.org that his Instagram photography and his love of getting his motor runnin' probably helped him get cast as a photographer in the 2023 movie "A Picture of Her." He also gets to head out on the highway on a motorcycle in one cinematic scene. "There was almost a moment I wasn't going to because of insurance purposes. I told the production guys, 'This is why I'm here. I need to have my butt on that bike,'" he recalled.
Hynes told TV Goodness he was riding his motorcycle when he answered a life-altering call, which doesn't sound like a safe thing to do. "I don't know what compelled me to pick it up while on my bike. I do that sometimes," he said. The call was from his agent, who told him about an opportunity to star alongside LeAnn Rimes in a holiday movie. The 2018 feel-good flick, "It's Christmas, Eve," was the first Hallmark project he ever filmed.
Tyler Hynes has an adorable travel companion
Tyler Hynes' loyal Hynies are probably well-acquainted with his pet Pomeranian Rusty James. The cute canine proved that he's cooler than the rest of us will ever be by rocking a black motorcycle jacket and a pair of shades in a 2022 Instagram video. The true nature's child was posing beside Hynes' bike, which had the pup's name written on the front tire.
While Rusty and his human might love the thrill of the open road, Hynes also likes to visit places his bike can't take him. "I went to Greece this past summer for three weeks. It was the best trip I've ever had in my entire life. It was the most ridiculously amazing thing," he told Media From the Heart in 2019.
When Hynes headed back to Greece to film the 2024 movie "Groomsmen" with Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt, Rusty joined the Hallmark hunks. "He was on the last three movies I shot in Europe. And he's tired," Hynes said in an interview with multiple media outlets, including The Kansas City Star. "He ended up with a skin rash from traveling and now I got a skin rash (out of solidarity)." In an Instagram video filmed during their Grecian getaway, Hynes treats Rusty to a taste of the local olive oil while they're chillin' at the beach. He then helps his good boy doggie-paddle near the shore before christening him with a new name: Rusty Apollo Hercules Thanos James.
Tyler Hynes is a funcle
If Hallmark is ever casting the role of a single guy who charms his way into a steely businesswoman's heart by being a cool uncle, Tyler Hynes shouldn't even have to audition for the part. On Instagram, Hynes has posted several videos of some of the hijinks he and his nieces, Ella and Haylie, get up to. Their adventures include ice skating on a frozen pond and blasting each other with water guns in the pool. The girls also cheered Hynes on while he flaunted his half-pipe mastery — and laughed when his ride ended with a wipeout.
Hynes and his nieces also take their Christmas Nerf fights very seriously. The girls make him swear an oath before the battle begins, and they use magic markers to give him a little war paint. To keep the fight fair, Hynes shoots foam projectiles at the girls from the confines of a NordicTrack treadmill. "Aim for butts not eyes. Nerf Smurfs part l: Bend the Knee," Hynes captioned a 2022 video. For the sequel, he moved to the girls' blanket fort.
Ella and Haylie took their talents to the small screen in their uncle's Hallmark movie "Shifting Gears." Of how the girls got their gigs, Hynes told People, "They showed up and openly expressed that they weren't that impressed with what I was doing, and that they would quite easily be able to pull this off. And I said, "Prove it. Go ahead. Let's see it.'"
Tyler Hynes explored Kansas City before filming his Chiefs movie
Hallmark found a fun way to exploit the hype around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance by centering a film on Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The network also cast the tight end's mom, Donna Kelce, alongside Tyler Hynes and Hunter King in the movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."
When Hynes isn't working, he enjoys activities that get the adrenaline pumping such as snowboarding and surfing. He even told Suzee Behind the Scenes that he likes skydiving. But as a gig approaches, he slows things down. While speaking to the media at Arrowhead Stadium, Hynes said that he sometimes gets a feel for where he's filming by going exploring with no destinations in mind. "Doing that sort of affords me the ability to see different neighborhoods and run into people and say hi to different folks in different neighborhoods, which I really enjoy. ... That's my little personal adventure I go on," he said, per The Kansas City Star.
Donna also convinced Hynes to go on a mini-adventure in the Chiefs' locker room by leaving a special note in her son's locker. Hynes told People he jotted down a few words of wisdom from the Garth Brooks classic "Friends in Low Places." Hynes was present at the Super Bowl parade where Kelce slurred his way through the tune, and it apparently left quite an impression on the actor. "And I said, 'Don't ever change,'" Hynes recalled.