We Got Rid Of Jason Momoa's Signature Long Hairdo & He Looks Wildly Different

Jason Momoa's long hair has become not only his signature style, but synonymous with the actor and many of the characters he's portrayed. He didn't always have flowing locks, however, as Momoa sported a more traditional hairstyle early in his career when he was on "Baywatch" in the late '90s-early '00s. After playing a lifeguard, Momoa underwent a hair transformation and grew it out into dreads when he played Ronon Dex on "Stargate: Atlantis" a few years later. "I dreaded my hair because I don't want to be the pretty boy and the hunk," he told Digital Spy about the hair overhaul (via The Hollywood Reporter). Momoa was so committed to the look that he donned a wig while starring in "Conan the Barbarian."

Eventually, Momoa lost the dreads and grew out his hair with curls, and tried to keep his hairstyle as close to natural as possible. "We didn't wash his hair more than once a week and we didn't use shampoo," his hairstylist on "Aquaman," Jen Stanfield, told Men's Health in December 2018. "We try to let it naturally air dry as much as we can," she added. It was not only fans who appreciated the action star's flowing hairstyle, but his then-wife Lisa Bonet also loved the look. "My wife would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don't cut my hair," Momoa told the Daily Telegraph in December 2018.

The actor may not have wanted to go short, but we were able to see how Momoa would look without long hair.