We Got Rid Of Jason Momoa's Signature Long Hairdo & He Looks Wildly Different
Jason Momoa's long hair has become not only his signature style, but synonymous with the actor and many of the characters he's portrayed. He didn't always have flowing locks, however, as Momoa sported a more traditional hairstyle early in his career when he was on "Baywatch" in the late '90s-early '00s. After playing a lifeguard, Momoa underwent a hair transformation and grew it out into dreads when he played Ronon Dex on "Stargate: Atlantis" a few years later. "I dreaded my hair because I don't want to be the pretty boy and the hunk," he told Digital Spy about the hair overhaul (via The Hollywood Reporter). Momoa was so committed to the look that he donned a wig while starring in "Conan the Barbarian."
Eventually, Momoa lost the dreads and grew out his hair with curls, and tried to keep his hairstyle as close to natural as possible. "We didn't wash his hair more than once a week and we didn't use shampoo," his hairstylist on "Aquaman," Jen Stanfield, told Men's Health in December 2018. "We try to let it naturally air dry as much as we can," she added. It was not only fans who appreciated the action star's flowing hairstyle, but his then-wife Lisa Bonet also loved the look. "My wife would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don't cut my hair," Momoa told the Daily Telegraph in December 2018.
The actor may not have wanted to go short, but we were able to see how Momoa would look without long hair.
Jason Momoa's youthful look
By using lifelike photoshopping, our talented Static Media editing team was able to reimagine how Jason Momoa would look with his locks chopped off. In place of his cascading curls, we were able to give him a full-bodied quiff. The shorter hair simultaneously shed some years off the "Dune" star by giving him a more youthful look, while also making him appear more serious. With his hair cut short, Momoa's full beard stood out even more. Perhaps if he cut his hair short in real life, Momoa would shorten and sculpt his beard more. Without his curly hair obstructing his face, "The Bad Batch" actor's leading-man features were highlighted, although it came at the cost of making him less distinguishable from other Hollywood hunks.
This was not just a hypothetical exercise, as Momoa did trade in his signature hairstyle for shorter locks in September 2022. To help raise awareness about single-use plastics, Momoa posted a video to Instagram where he showed off a large lock of braided hair that had recently been decoupled from his head. The sides of his head were being buzzed as he spoke about wanting to eliminate single-use plastics.
Several fans were unhappy to see the hair go. "Why that beautiful hair but I understand it," one wrote on Instagram. Others believed Momoa still looked great with the new look. "For those crying about the haircut, here's Jason Momoa with short hair," a fan wrote at the time on X, formerly Twitter, alongside snaps of Momoa with medium-length hair. To the surprise of no one, the "Aquaman" star still looked great.