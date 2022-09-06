Jason Momoa Trades His Signature Hairstyle For A Brand New Look

Jason Momoa is known for many things in his life, including his marriage to Lisa Bonet and his incredible acting career. However, when most people think of the Hollywood star, they immediately think of his signature hairstyle, which stands out amongst the other men in Hollywood. Momoa has always rocked a long head of hair, and there's no doubt that it's his most recognizable feature.

In 2018, before he and wife Lisa Bonet called it quits, the actor talked about how much his long locks meant to Bonet. "My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don't cut my hair," the star told the Daily Telegraph. "I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much." To be honest, we can't really say that we blame her. Of course, that's not the only time when his 'do came up. The actor also talked about his hair in 2021 as he promoted "Aquaman 2." "This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don't know about that," he told fans on Instagram, per Metaflix. "We'll test it out. But I'm excited to see James [Wan, the director], see my whole cast."

While brunette to blonde proved to be a pretty big transition in his hair game, Momoa's most recent hair change has generated even more buzz.