The Transformation Of Cameron Boyce From Child Star Until His Untimely Passing
Cameron Boyce's evolution from child star to professional actor was unfortunately cut short with his shocking death in 2019. After suffering from epilepsy for several years, the "Jessie" star died after having a seizure in his sleep. He left an incredible legacy and impact behind, however, from his starring roles in several Disney television series and films to other notable projects alongside the likes of Adam Sandler.
Boyce was destined for fame at an early age, starting as a talented dancer and later transitioning to film and television. If not for his unexpected death, viewers most likely would have seen a lot more out of the "Descendants" actor, as his star was on the rise ever since he started landing roles in the late 2000s. The California native had his sights set on more complex roles that allowed the audiences to gain a new perspective, hoping to shed his Disney skin and take on more diverse characters. "I hope to play roles that will support a plot that opens eyes and minds. Just like any storyteller an actor's goal is to deliver a clear message that resonates with people," he shared with Vulkan Magazine in 2019. "I don't ever want to limit myself to a certain type of character/genre. Whatever role I take on next, I hope to connect with him deeply."
While Boyce didn't get to take on that desired role, he still managed to resonate with millions of fans around the world. We're breaking his transformation from child star until his untimely passing.
Cameron Boyce has a unique connection to The Clinton 12
Cameron Boyce had a very unique connection to a historic moment in United States history. The "Grown Ups" actor's paternal grandmother Jo Ann Crozier Allen was a part of "The Clinton 12," the inaugural group of African American students who were the first to desegregate Clinton High School in Tennessee in 1956 following the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision in 1954.
The impact of his grandmother's bravery was not lost on Boyce, who remembered Allen recounting what it was like to face such aversion during a tense moment in U.S. history. "They don't know what they're going into and then they walk down the hill and there are just people lining the streets, throwing things, saying things, trying to break their spirit," Boyce said in a Disney XD interview.
The actor, who is half African American and half Jewish, continued to take lessons from his grandmother with him throughout his life. "She and the other 11 students set the stage for our generation to come together," Boyce told Haute Living. We have to ensure–especially with some of the controversy plaguing us now — that we continue to push towards dreams that have yet to be realized. Equality in its truest sense." Equality for Boyce meant supporting politicians like Joe Biden, who he introduced at the Joe Biden Courage Awards in 2019.
He broke into show business before he was 10
Cameron Boyce's road to child stardom began with dance lessons at an early age and quickly became a passion. The "Runt" actor started to dance in pre-school, training in several techniques but quickly finding that hip-hop was his favorite. Eventually, Boyce got his first taste of the entertainment industry in 2008 when he starred in a music video for Panic! At the Disco's track "That Green Gentleman (Things Have Changed)," playing the kid version of guitarist Ryan Ross.
The actor's resume began to expand even more when he landed his first film role in the 2008 project "Mirrors" as well as when he starred in that year's spy movie "Eagle Eye." Two years later, he snagged a part in the comedy "Grown Ups," starring opposite Adam Sandler. Boyce had always kept his dancing shoes nearby, however, and he went on to join the cast in "The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers" in 2010, as well as star in a "Dancing with the Stars" special in 2011.
But despite finding success at an early age, Boyce remained surprisingly down-to-earth, a quality not every former child star shares. "... It's a job that we do, just like any crew member who has a job," he told the Television Academy. "We like to do it, not to be in the limelight. It drives me crazy when actors lose sight of [reality.] The special effects guy is working just as hard as we are. The editors have to compensate when we do a bad job on set."
Boyce developed some serious basketball skills growing up
If acting didn't pan out the way Cameron Boyce expected, he might have had a fallback career as a basketball player. The "Mirrors" actor said that despite his height, he knew his way around the basketball court.
"I would've played basketball. It's a true passion of mine, up there with acting and dancing," Boyce told Vulkan Magazine when asked what he would have done if he had a normal childhood. "I still get to do both of those things in my work but basketball was something I had to sacrifice in order to stay rested and focused on my job," he added.
Boyce revealed that basketball became a way for him to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy a bit of normalcy. Even though he wasn't tall, the actor admitted that he put up a good fight on the court. "[People are] almost always surprised at how good I am," he mentioned. "Not sure I would have high expectations from a 5-foot-6 child actor either. I like to think I would've made my high school team if I had stuck with it but I guess we'll never know for sure."
His embarrassing first kiss wasn't exactly seamless
Most people remember their first kiss — whether it was downright cringeworthy or something out of a movie. For Disney star Cameron Boyce, landing his first smooch wasn't exactly a made-for-TV moment.
In an interview with Young Hollywood, Boyce revealed that he had his first kiss around 11 years old with his then-girlfriend (using that term in quotation marks). "... I tried to kiss her on her forehead but she went on her tippy toes and caught my lips," he recalled. "And it took me by surprise!" he remembered. "That was the most un-smooth first kiss, just so not romantic at all, that's actually pretty bad. I hope your first kiss was better than mine!"
As for romantic partners, Boyce kept his personal life pretty low-key during his time in the spotlight. While rumors swirled that he might have dated his "Descendants" co-stars Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron at one point, the actor shot down the gossip. "I'm dating five people. I'm dating [Dove], I'm dating Sofia, I'm dating Sofia's sister, I'm dating Brenna [D'Amico], I'm dating Sophie [Reynolds]," he joked in his TOPPtube interview (via Heavy). "I'm dating everyone and I'm dating none of them."
While Boyce remained private about his love life, he did admit to an awkward dating story. "I took a girl up to the outlook on Mulholland, not knowing that you can't park there past 9 o'clock. And I got an $88 ticket," he told RAW in an interview, not naming the girl.
He joined the X-Mob street dancing crew
Cameron Boyce had taken his dancing skills to new heights when he joined the X-Mob street dancing crew. The group was formed in 2010 and consisted of Krash (Taj Speights), ILL Boogie (Lauryn Speights), Ty-Ski (Tyler), The Truth (Boyce), and Prada-G (Raymond Cham Jr.). X-Mob performed around Los Angeles, attending several breakdancing competitions like the World of Dance in 2010 and the Outbreak 7 Hip Hop Festival in Orlando in 2012.
The group took a hiatus while Boyce's acting career took off but stayed in contact over the years. "We just recently got together and went to a jam we were invited to judge at. It was the first time we had danced together in some time," Boyce told Vulkan Magazine. "It felt good to be immersed in that hip-hop culture again and judging the kids' battle was super fun."
Boyce relied on dance as a means to escape, giving him a sense of peace in his otherwise busy career. "To this day nothing makes me feel as free as when I dance," he expressed. "Acting can take you away from yourself at times, whereas expressing emotion through free movement is one of the purest ways to discover more about yourself." In a world where others judged him, Boyce felt right at home on the dance floor. "Many [dancers] feel pressure and men seem to think it's not masculine. I'd argue nothing is more masculine or feminine than having the guts to not care about what other people think," he admitted.
Boyce's breakout role came in 2011 with the Disney series Jessie
Cameron Boyce got his big break when he landed one of the lead roles on the Disney series "Jessie." The show aired from 2011 to 2015 and followed Texas native Jessie Prescott (played by Debby Ryan) as she tries to make it big in New York City while nannying on the side for a celebrity family. Boyce played Luke Ross in the series, a mischievous and energetic member of that family who never fails to entertain.
The show put Boyce on the map, allowing him to make a name for himself in the Disney sphere while also snagging more roles in film and television. But having that kind of platform at just 11 years old is something he didn't take lightly. "That was four years of my life that molded me into someone I wasn't before and it broadened my view of the whole world," he admitted in his interview with the Television Academy. It also meant he had to adjust and make certain sacrifices that other pre-teen boys wouldn't have to. "I was never planning on being homeschooled, but once I booked 'Jessie' of course I had to become homeschooled," he added. "I didn't get to go to prom or play varsity basketball."
The show proved a success story for Boyce. He went on to star in the Disney series "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything" as well as snagging a lead role in the "Descendants" film franchise in the years to follow.
Boyce got to learn from acting legend Adam Sandler
Cameron Boyce might not have had the acting career as many expected him to due to his untimely passing, but he did have the chance to work with the legendary Adam Sandler. Boyce starred as Sandler's son in the 2010 film "Grown Ups" alongside the critically acclaimed actor and went on to return for the sequel "Grown Ups 2" in 2013. The comedy tells the story of a group of former high school friends who get back together to live their glory days after their high school basketball coach passes away.
The experience of working alongside Sandler when he was just a kid wasn't lost on Boyce, despite having a small part in the film. "As an actor, it's crucial you keep your ears open, especially when you're playing opposite comedic legends in almost every scene," he told Crookes Magazine in 2017. "I was just a 9-year-old kid waiting for his cue line. That is until I realized that I might be waiting forever."
Boyce gave Access Hollywood the inside scoop as to Sandler's acting methods as well, admitting, "The script means nothing. It's completely out the window!" The actor revealed he had to rely on a lot of improv acting while starring in the two films, adding, "[It was] all jokes all day."
He was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 16
Cameron Boyce's life took a serious turn when, at just 16 years old, he was diagnosed with epilepsy. After showing no warning sides before then, the news came as quite a shock to his family.
According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is a brain disease that affects 50 million individuals around the globe. People affected by the disease are known to experience reoccurring seizures that result in a loss of motor control or consciousness. The condition poses severe risks, however, as individuals with epilepsy are up to three times more likely to die prematurely.
"From zero to 16 he was perfectly normal," said Boyce's father, Victor, to Newsweek. "He got into child acting young. He was doing print ads and TV commercials and he grew into a teenager." All that had changed, however, when Victor and his wife Libby took their son to the hospital after he was spitting up blood at a sleepover. "We were surprised, to say the least," Victor recalled. "We didn't understand why he had a seizure. We didn't know anything about epilepsy at that point." In the years to follow, however, Victor and Libby would learn much more about the disease than they ever thought possible.
He starred in the Disney Channel original film series Descendants
Just as the television series "Jessie" was ending, Cameron Boyce's new starring role on Disney's "Descendants" franchise was set to begin. The first "Descendants" movie premiered in 2015, with Boyce playing Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. The three-part movie series revolved around the children of famous Disney villains attending a prep school together in the fantasy kingdom of Auradon.
The first movie proved successful, and Boyce reprised his role in "Descendants 2." Unfortunately, the actor wasn't featured in the third installment beyond a sweet tribute due to his untimely death before the premiere. Regardless, Boyce's role in the two films had an incredible impact, and he didn't take the responsibility of carrying on Disney villains' legacies (past and present) lightly.
"There are people who are really into it, so you don't want to disappoint them, you don't want to let them down," Boyce told Young Hollywood. The actor also admitted transforming into the blonde-haired villainous kid meant seven hours of hair bleaching at the salon. "My dad has a bunch of blackmail on me," he joked at the time.
Joe Biden honored Boyce's charity work
Cameron Boyce was incredibly involved with charities throughout his adult years and was even recognized by Joe Biden for his efforts. The "Jessie" star helped raise awareness for the Thirst Project, which works to put an end to the global water crisis. For his birthday in 2018, Boyce was able to raise enough funds to construct two freshwater wells in the African country of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) and earn the Thirst Project's Pioneering Spirit Award for that year.
"After learning about the water crisis I was instantly compelled to step in and make a difference in any way that I could," Boyce explained to Vulkan Magazine. "What really drew me to the organization outside of the cause however, was how young the employees were. Through their passion they've exceeded what anyone would expect from a staff made mostly of recent college graduates."
The "Descendants" star also supported Joe Biden and Barack Obama's It's On Us campaign, which aims to stop sexual abuse on college campuses worldwide. "I had the opportunity to meet Cameron Boyce at this year's Courage Awards and through his work with @ItsOnUs," Biden tweeted in 2019. "He was filled with so much light and served as a tremendous role model for young people."
His shocking death left fans heartbroken
Fans across the world were heartbroken to hear the news of Cameron Boyce's tragic passing in June 2019. The "Grown Ups" star, who was just 20 years old, suffered a Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP), with a seizure in his sleep claiming his life.
His parents, who admit they were widely underinformed of epilepsy risks by doctors, were shocked by their incredible loss. "We didn't know about SUDEP. We have family members who are doctors who never heard of SUDEP," Victor Boyce told Healthline. "We were clueless, completely clueless. The first time we heard SUDEP is when the coroner told us that's what took our son." Boyce had been diagnosed with epilepsy just three years prior to his passing.
Boyce's co-stars took to social media in the wake of the news, posting heartfelt tributes to him after the tragedy. "Letting you go is not something I know how to do," Sofia Carson wrote on Instagram. "And I just can't fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever."
Boyce's parents Victor and Libby launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation after the loss of their son, which aims to cure epilepsy by raising awareness and funds for research. Adam Sandler even stopped by the non-profit's annual gala in 2024 to honor his former co-star.