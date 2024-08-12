Zooey Deschanel's Tryhard Attempt At Being Quirky & Relatable With Fiance Jonathan Scott Falls Flat

Zooey Deschanel took time to commemorate an anniversary with fiance Jonathan Scott in an Instagram post that missed the mark. The "500 Days of Summer" star uploaded a carousel of goofy snaps in honor of the five-year anniversary of the first date with her partner. "5 years ago today I was lucky enough to go on a first date with this total dreamboat person," she wrote in the caption alongside snaps that appeared to be an attempt to show the couple's silly side. The first slide shows the "Property Brothers" host flashing a quirky grin while sitting at a restaurant. Deschanel included a couple fun photos of her future husband playing with her kids, but also added a few rather unflattering pictures of him. The second-to-last slide had Scott looking faux-surprised to be photographed eating from candy jars. Deschanel uploaded a selfie of the pair for the last slide as she flashed a peace symbol while Scott had an odd half-smile on his face.

As with most anniversary posts, the replies were mostly filled with congratulatory messages, but some fans pointed out the weird things about Deschanel and Scott's relationship. "Sorry but this whole thing seems Suspicious to me and Everyone else!" one Instagram user wrote regarding the contrived post.

This was the first Instagram post the "New Girl" star had posted about her beau in over two months, which had led to speculation about possible wedding drama between Deschanel and Scott.