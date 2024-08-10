Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott's Sudden Lack Of Posting Together Screams Wedding Drama
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have expressed some wedding worries while preparing to walk down the aisle, but will they even make it there? The "New Girl" actor and the "Backed by the Bros" star have been in the planning stage of their nuptials for almost a year now. There's certainly nothing wrong with them taking the time to ensure that they get the ceremony they want. However, if their social media pages are an indication of how much time they've been spending together, then they probably aren't making much progress.
The last time Deschanel posted an Instagram photo showing her with Scott was in the latter half of May, and she stopped appearing with her fiance on his page in mid-July. While Deschanel and Scott's relationship might have its eccentricities, it's highly unusual for the pair to go so long without reminding everyone how quirky and cute they are together.
Scott and Deschanel first met on "Carpool Karaoke" and began dating in 2019. They announced their engagement in August 2023 and have been fielding questions about their wedding plans ever since. In June 2024, Scott told Us Weekly that their preference is a small affair, but they want to make sure that guests have an amazing time at their reception. He added that he and Deschanel still didn't have a date set in stone. When ET spoke to Deschanel a month later, what she said about their wedding prep was even more surprising.
Zooey Deschanel has considered eloping
One possible reason Zooey Deschanel hasn't posted a photo with her fiance in weeks is that she's been busy promoting her movie "Harold and the Purple Crayon." However, she couldn't escape being grilled about her wedding at the film's July 21 premiere. Shockingly, she admitted that she and Jonathan Scott have done zero planning for their ceremony and their honeymoon.
When Deschanel was asked if she had considered eloping, she told ET, "It's like something I think about every other day." From the sounds of it, she isn't the type of bride who obsesses over having a perfect fairytale wedding where every detail is meticulously executed. Deschanel's relationship history does include two marriages, so maybe she just has a "been there, done that" attitude toward weddings.
As for Jonathan, he revealed that he and Deschanel have at least spoken about what they want their wedding to be like. "She literally knows the things that are important to me," he said in an October 2023 appearance on the "You Made It Weird With Pete Holmes" podcast. When he and Deschanel spoke to ET in March 2024, he also shared that his fiancee has given him the green light to honor his Scottish roots by wearing a kilt. Scott made no mention of the wedding in an August 5 video marking the five-year anniversary of the day he met Deschanel, but he did say, "I became a partner to somebody who inspires me every day."