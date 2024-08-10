Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott's Sudden Lack Of Posting Together Screams Wedding Drama

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have expressed some wedding worries while preparing to walk down the aisle, but will they even make it there? The "New Girl" actor and the "Backed by the Bros" star have been in the planning stage of their nuptials for almost a year now. There's certainly nothing wrong with them taking the time to ensure that they get the ceremony they want. However, if their social media pages are an indication of how much time they've been spending together, then they probably aren't making much progress.

The last time Deschanel posted an Instagram photo showing her with Scott was in the latter half of May, and she stopped appearing with her fiance on his page in mid-July. While Deschanel and Scott's relationship might have its eccentricities, it's highly unusual for the pair to go so long without reminding everyone how quirky and cute they are together.

Scott and Deschanel first met on "Carpool Karaoke" and began dating in 2019. They announced their engagement in August 2023 and have been fielding questions about their wedding plans ever since. In June 2024, Scott told Us Weekly that their preference is a small affair, but they want to make sure that guests have an amazing time at their reception. He added that he and Deschanel still didn't have a date set in stone. When ET spoke to Deschanel a month later, what she said about their wedding prep was even more surprising.