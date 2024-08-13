Why Donald Trump's Interview With Elon Musk Was Destined To Crash And Burn

Donald Trump's former political adversary Ron DeSantis had to be cracking that unsettling smile of his and smugly licking pudding from his fingers after witnessing the fiasco that was Elon Musk's attempt to bring his interview with Trump to the masses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump betrayed his own social media platform, Truth Social, to return to his former favorite internet haunt for the chat with X's owner. However, users were initially met with an error message when they tried to join the X Space. As AP noted, Trump previously gloated when Musk's website experienced similar technical difficulties during a 2023 interview with DeSantis. At the time, the real estate mogul and the Florida governor were both vying to be the GOP's presidential nominee. "Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. If a glitchy X interview is a portent of a doomed campaign, then Vice President Kamala Harris is going to be awkwardly laughing all the way to the Oval Office come November 2024.

Musk tried to save face by tweeting, "There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later." When X users finally got to hear the two men talk, one topic that Trump was chomping at the bit to talk about was his assassination attempt.