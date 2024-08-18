The 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty Reconnected With Before Her Tragic Death

Fans of the hit '90s show "Beverly Hills, 90120" mourned the loss of Shannen Doherty when she died from breast cancer in July 2024. Many remember her character Brenda Walsh as she navigated the perils of teenage drama, and it turned out that there were some behind-the-scenes issues between the cast as well. Rumors of discord followed Doherty when she left the show in 1994. "I quit. We backed each other against the wall. I feel no sadness," she told TV Guide (via Tampa Bay Times). Her co-star Tori Spelling, on the other hand, hinted that Doherty had been fired and stated, "Shannen knows why she will not be on the show next year."

Doherty and Spelling opened up about their feud on the set of "90210" three months before the "Charmed" star's untimely death. Doherty stated on her podcast "Let's Be Clear" that she believed Spelling's abusive boyfriend was to blame for their falling out. Doherty recalled how the two were on a trip to Mexico with their respective boyfriends and Spelling called her from her hotel room in tears. "I specifically remember looking at you and saying, 'You have to end it with him, or I'm going to actually kill him,'" she told the "True Tori" star. Doherty also believed that Spelling was easily influenced by other castmates at the time and the two grew apart. Their reunion was everything "90210" fans needed, and the former co-stars continued their conversation once more before Doherty's death.