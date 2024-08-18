The 90210 Co-Star Shannen Doherty Reconnected With Before Her Tragic Death
Fans of the hit '90s show "Beverly Hills, 90120" mourned the loss of Shannen Doherty when she died from breast cancer in July 2024. Many remember her character Brenda Walsh as she navigated the perils of teenage drama, and it turned out that there were some behind-the-scenes issues between the cast as well. Rumors of discord followed Doherty when she left the show in 1994. "I quit. We backed each other against the wall. I feel no sadness," she told TV Guide (via Tampa Bay Times). Her co-star Tori Spelling, on the other hand, hinted that Doherty had been fired and stated, "Shannen knows why she will not be on the show next year."
Doherty and Spelling opened up about their feud on the set of "90210" three months before the "Charmed" star's untimely death. Doherty stated on her podcast "Let's Be Clear" that she believed Spelling's abusive boyfriend was to blame for their falling out. Doherty recalled how the two were on a trip to Mexico with their respective boyfriends and Spelling called her from her hotel room in tears. "I specifically remember looking at you and saying, 'You have to end it with him, or I'm going to actually kill him,'" she told the "True Tori" star. Doherty also believed that Spelling was easily influenced by other castmates at the time and the two grew apart. Their reunion was everything "90210" fans needed, and the former co-stars continued their conversation once more before Doherty's death.
Shannen Doherty encouraged Tori Spelling to stop apologizing for herself
Despite their past issues, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling never lost their sisterly bond. In their last recorded conversation, Doherty appeared on the reality star's podcast "Mispelling" in April 2024 and urged Spelling to always speak her truth — without saying "sorry" afterward, either. "Giving your opinion is your god-given right," she told her friend, adding that not everybody is going to agree with it. Doherty went on to say, "But it's your opinion, therefore it's valid, and by you saying 'I'm sorry' right afterward, you literally are taking away your own validation, which is crazy."
After Doherty's death, Spelling reflected on how thankful she was to have those last moments with her longtime friend. She shared on the "90210MG" podcast, "I've had a lot of death in my life. And, I don't believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn't have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation." She continued, "And I feel like she and I had that, and I'm super grateful for that." Her "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Jennie Garth expressed how happy she was that Spelling got to have one last moment with Doherty before her death and acknowledged how much they had both evolved over the years.
Tori Spelling was able to say goodbye to Shannen Doherty with no regrets
Tori Spelling was just one of the few who gave a heartfelt tribute to Shannen Doherty after learning of her death. She wrote a lengthy post on Instagram that detailed how much she looked up to her dear friend. "I was 15 when Shan and I met. I was the boss's daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice. She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy," Spelling wrote. "Shan... I'll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And, I'll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always," she continued.
The one thing Spelling does feel remorseful for is getting Doherty booted from "Beverly Hills, 90210" all those years ago. While on "Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector" (via Us Weekly), the mom of five revealed that there was a physical altercation between Doherty and Jennie Garth. "I could hear the door fly open and everyone screaming and crying," Spelling shared. She then went to her father Aaron Spelling and told him that the actor needed to go. "I felt like I was a part of something, a movement, that cost someone their livelihood. Was she a horrible person? No. She was one of the best friends I ever had," Spelling stated.