The Untold Truth Of Simone Biles' Husband, Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens has received brutal online backlash after making some questionable comments about his uber-famous Olympian wife, Simone Biles. In an episode of "The Pivot" podcast, Owens made some misogynistic-leaning statements about perceptions between him and his wife. "I always say that the men are the catch," he shared on the podcast. "...I was afraid to commit, this is my third year [in the NFL], it's kind of early, but like I said man, it happened when [I] least expected it."

Needless to say, fans were not thrilled with how Owens painted their relationship, and many began referring to him as "Mr. Biles" (per TMZ). In the aftermath, Owens tried not to pay attention to the vitriol. "I just let [my wife and my mother] read it," he told US Weekly. "I try to stay off of it, and obviously if you feel like stuff is kind of getting out of hand, that's when you reach in and say something."

Biles, however, was quick to defend her husband against the naysayers. "When he did that interview, I thought everything was okay," she shared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "And then I go on Twitter, and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man...' First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me. It was all for him ... he has to have his moments, too."