Whatever Happened To Kanye West's Political Career?

Kanye West has had several stops and starts over his political career which has included a couple unsuccessful bids at becoming president. In September 2015, while accepting the Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, West announced he would be running for president. "And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided, in 2020, to run for president," he told the crowd at the time via Billboard. Perhaps fans thought the "Yeezus" artist was just caught up in the moment, but later that month, he elaborated on his intentions should he become POTUS. "The whole point is to have someone [in office] that's creative, that's around amazing creatives," West told Vanity Fair at the time while making it clear he had no intentions of quitting his artistic endeavors if he won the election.

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the "Runaway" rapper spent some time in the political sphere. In October 2018, West had a meeting with then-president Donald Trump at the White House while the rapper infamously wore a MAGA hat. "It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman," West told Trump, per the BBC.

Later that month, West had a change of heart. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!" West wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in one of his trademark tweetstorms (via Variety). Yeezy also listed several of the political ideals he supported such as "prison reform." Of course, West's political career was only put on hold. He would attempt to run for president just two years later.