Zooey Deschanel Outfits That Completely Fell Flat

"New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel has a great fashion sense, but she's had a few missteps throughout her career. Deschanel's style has usually been defined by her fun, whimsical fashions consisting, in part, of floral patterned, ruffled dresses and tailored pants suits. During an August 2009 interview with Style, the actor detailed the things that shaped her fashion sense. "I've always been inspired by like just the '60s in general, like early '60s mod." While speaking with Who What Wear in 2021, she also revealed that she gravitates towards fashion that she can enjoy throughout her life. "I love the idea of taking good care of your clothes and having them last a long time. Then you invest in pieces that are well-made, well-constructed, and fit you well," she continued.

With that said, the beloved star has rocked a few questionable garbs, and she's even admitted as much! During an interview with People, she shared which early aughts staple she indulged in, but wishes she hadn't. "Personally, I'm not a fan of low-rise jeans," she said. "They don't look good on me." However, she doesn't possess a blanket disdain for this particular millennium fad. "But for anyone who wears them and looks great — like Britney Spears did — then go for it!" She continued, "I remember going to film festivals where they would give you low-rise jeans for free, and I would wear them. And then I would think, 'Why do I look bad?' It was because they just weren't for me." Here's a few more looks she may come to regret in the future.