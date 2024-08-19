Photos Of Trump's Ear Before And After His Rally Shooting Aren't What We Expected

Donald Trump walked away from the Pennsylvania rally shooting by only suffering an injury to the top part of his ear, but the significance of that damage quickly turned into a point of contention. A day after the shooting, the former president spoke about his recovery. "The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle," Trump told the New York Post on July 14. At the time, the outlet was forbidden from taking photos of the presidential candidate whose ear was covered by a bandage.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump's former doctor, painted a gruesome picture of what was underneath that bandage. Jackson looked at the ear after the shooting and described it while on "The Benny Show" on July 15. "And [the bullet] just took the top of his ear off," Jackson said. "It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly," he added. In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, Jackson said Trump did not receive stitches because the top part of the ear was not "amenable" to that treatment. "So they just basically have to kind of, you know, let it heal in," he told the outlet while mentioning that the wound would be fine over time.

Days later, Trump made his first post-rally shooting appearance at the Republican National Convention with a giant white gauze over his ear. Once that bandage was removed, many were surprised by how Trump's ear looked.