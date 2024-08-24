Bunnie Xo Once Broke A Big Rule At One Of Jelly Roll's Concerts
There is never a dull moment in Jelly Roll's life with his wife, Bunnie Xo. The country star and the former escort like to stay true to themselves regardless of where life takes them. That wasn't going to change just because Roll blew up in the music scene after years of struggles. When Roll brought Bunnie onto the stage at the 2024 Houston Rodeo, she greeted the crowd the only way she knew how — by dropping the F-bomb. The problem was that the venue reportedly had rules against swearing onstage.
The audience wasn't mad, though. Neither was Roll. The rodeo concert gave Roll the biggest crowd of his career, with close to 75,000 concertgoers giving him a standing ovation. "As of right this moment, as of right this second, on March 6, 2024, at the Houston Rodeo, at the NRG Stadium, this is officially the biggest show of my entire life," he told his fans.
Fans didn't seem upset with Bunnie's choice of words either, as some also noted their respect for his wife. "You are such a vibe! Your story and bunnies is inspirational keep going jelly!" the netizen highlighted. Roll rose above a tragic past to get to where he is, which explains why so many fans connect with his redemption story. Bunnie's life has been just as tragic, if not more so. Together, the couple has cultivated many fans by being real — even if that means openly laughing about cussing on one of country music's biggest stages.
Bunnie Xo was mortified by the Houston Rodeo blunder
Jelly Roll wanted to celebrate the biggest show of his career with the love of his life. But Bunnie Xo never goes on stage. When her husband pulled her up there, she found herself out of her element. "What do I do when he hands me the microphone?" she said in an Instagram video before cutting to footage of the concert moment. "Houston, what the f**k is up?" she told the crowd. She edited the video to show Roll's face behind her. "The look of despair," she wrote.
Bunnie also stated that the Houston Rodeo bans artists for swearing on stage, suggesting Roll was no longer welcome at the event. But that wasn't exactly true. While the Houston Rodeo asks artists to refrain from swearing to keep the venue family-friendly, it doesn't ban artists for not following through. "I can say that they are NOT banned and we would absolutely love to have both of them back," a spokesperson told Billboard.
The Houston Rodeo even sent the couple some love on her post. "Y'all are always welcome at RODEOHOUSTON," the comment read. It looks like Bunnie was more embarrassed by her appearance onstage than the venue or anyone else. "Girl you just represented ALL OF US in that moment!!!" a fan wrote in the comments section. Roll also didn't mind, as Bunnie told a social media user who asked if he was mad. "Never lol we laughed about it," she responded.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are 'white trash' and proud
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo come from humble, complicated backgrounds. Roll was raised by a mother who suffered from a mental health issue and addiction. Bunnie's mother abandoned her when she was 3 months old, leaving her to be raised by her father and an abusive stepmother. Roll was tried as an adult at 16, resulting in 12 years of being in and out of prison. When Roll met Bunnie in Las Vegas, he was living in his van and about to have a second child with another woman.
But she was unfazed. Roll and Bunnie had a whirlwind start to their romance in 2015 and were married the following year. "It's a white trash love story," Roll said on the "King and the Sting and the Wing Clips" podcast in 2020. Bunnie proved her love for Roll right away. After learning he wanted custody of his daughter Bailee (seen above) as her mother struggled with addiction, she decided she wanted to help.
Bunnie, who was making good money in the sex work industry at the time, paid for his lawyer and rented a place with a second bedroom so Roll could show the judge that Bailee would have a decent place to live. "She said, 'No matter what happens with us, I'm gonna help you get this little girl,'" he said on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast. Not only did she help, but she also went on to raise Bailee as her own.