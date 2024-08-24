Bunnie Xo Once Broke A Big Rule At One Of Jelly Roll's Concerts

There is never a dull moment in Jelly Roll's life with his wife, Bunnie Xo. The country star and the former escort like to stay true to themselves regardless of where life takes them. That wasn't going to change just because Roll blew up in the music scene after years of struggles. When Roll brought Bunnie onto the stage at the 2024 Houston Rodeo, she greeted the crowd the only way she knew how — by dropping the F-bomb. The problem was that the venue reportedly had rules against swearing onstage.

The audience wasn't mad, though. Neither was Roll. The rodeo concert gave Roll the biggest crowd of his career, with close to 75,000 concertgoers giving him a standing ovation. "As of right this moment, as of right this second, on March 6, 2024, at the Houston Rodeo, at the NRG Stadium, this is officially the biggest show of my entire life," he told his fans.

Fans didn't seem upset with Bunnie's choice of words either, as some also noted their respect for his wife. "You are such a vibe! Your story and bunnies is inspirational keep going jelly!" the netizen highlighted. Roll rose above a tragic past to get to where he is, which explains why so many fans connect with his redemption story. Bunnie's life has been just as tragic, if not more so. Together, the couple has cultivated many fans by being real — even if that means openly laughing about cussing on one of country music's biggest stages.