Matthew Perry Death Investigation Gets Major Update With Bombshell Arrests
When Matthew Perry's cause of death was revealed as "acute effects of ketamine," an investigation was launched in May 2024 to find those responsible for providing the drug to the late actor. The Drug Enforcement Agency worked alongside the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to determine how Perry was able to have such a high dosage of ketamine in his system. On August 15, five people were charged for their involvement, per ABC News, including two doctors. The "Friends" star reportedly received ketamine from physicians, but he looked elsewhere once the price became prohibitive. Among the others arrested was a person known as the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles." The suspects were also charged for their involvement in the death of another individual listed as "C.M."
The arrests came less than two months after it was reported by People that the investigation was "near its conclusion." At the time, no names of suspects had been revealed but a law enforcement source told the outlet that "multiple people" could be charged. Reportedly, the U.S. Attorney's Office had their findings but was still deciding on whether or not charges would be pressed. At the same time of the report, all eyes were on Charlie Sheen's ex, Brooke Mueller, who was implicated in the investigation into Perry's death.
Two celebrities were part of the Matthew Perry investigation
It was reported in June that Brooke Mueller — an actor and socialite who was once married to Charlie Sheen — had been questioned "multiple times" by police as they investigated Matthew Perry's death, according to InTouch. The pair became friends after meeting in rehab. Authorities showed up to Mueller's sober living home with a search warrant, and they confiscated her iPhone and laptop. "It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that," a source told InTouch at the time. Mueller's lawyer insisted her involvement in the investigation was not what people thought.
Shortly after, a second celebrity was under investigation for their involvement in the "Fools Rush In" actor's death. InTouch reported in July that this second celeb — who has not identified at the time of writing — worked with Perry to find doctors that would prescribe ketamine. A source told the outlet that both Perry and this second celebrity were "walking pharmacies."
Prior to his death, Perry had opened up about using ketamine therapy to help treat depression. He described a ketamine therapy session in his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" which was released in November 2022. "[I]t all became about the ego, and the death of the ego. And I often thought that I was dying during that hour," Perry wrote (via The Independent). Ultimately, the "Numb" actor said he quit using ketamine because the "hangover was rough."