Matthew Perry Death Investigation Gets Major Update With Bombshell Arrests

It was reported in June that Brooke Mueller — an actor and socialite who was once married to Charlie Sheen — had been questioned "multiple times" by police as they investigated Matthew Perry's death, according to InTouch. The pair became friends after meeting in rehab. Authorities showed up to Mueller's sober living home with a search warrant, and they confiscated her iPhone and laptop. "It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that," a source told InTouch at the time. Mueller's lawyer insisted her involvement in the investigation was not what people thought.

Shortly after, a second celebrity was under investigation for their involvement in the "Fools Rush In" actor's death. InTouch reported in July that this second celeb — who has not identified at the time of writing — worked with Perry to find doctors that would prescribe ketamine. A source told the outlet that both Perry and this second celebrity were "walking pharmacies."

Prior to his death, Perry had opened up about using ketamine therapy to help treat depression. He described a ketamine therapy session in his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" which was released in November 2022. "[I]t all became about the ego, and the death of the ego. And I often thought that I was dying during that hour," Perry wrote (via The Independent). Ultimately, the "Numb" actor said he quit using ketamine because the "hangover was rough."