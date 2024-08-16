Red Flags Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury's Relationship Would Never Last
Reality TV relationships too often end in heartbreak, and the cynics who weren't convinced that "Love Island UK" couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury would break the trend have been proven right. While the most loyal fans of the influencer and the boxer likely didn't see their split coming, there were some glaring signs that their relationship was doomed before they called it quits.
Hague shared the news in a post on her Instagram Story on August 14, 2024. "I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way," she wrote. "I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end." Her message made it sound like the breakup was unexpected, and The Sun reports that Hague decided to kick Fury to the curb after making a devastating discovery. "Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her," a pal said. "She believes it has happened a number of times." The source added that Hague was anticipating some of Fury's alleged flings going public with their stories.
The now-exes were the runners-up on Season 5 of "Love Island UK" in 2019 and moved in together after falling in love on the show. In 2023, Hague and Fury welcomed their daughter, Bambi, and got engaged soon afterward. However, they never made it down the aisle. Looking back at the start of their romance and how it played out after the show, it now seems obvious that they would eventually fall prey to the reality TV curse.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury never really seemed compatible
Real talk: a relationship that begins with two people stewing in a hot tub is destined to evaporate like the steam that's clouding their senses and making them feel even more hot and bothered. When Tommy Fury first got to know Molly-Mae Hague during a sultry soak, he immediately dropped a red flag by revealing that he focuses on superficial attributes when looking for a partner. "You're literally my ideal woman. You're a gym girl. You're beautiful," he said, per The Sun. The couple was later plagued by jealousy and distrust, as they had both expressed romantic interest in other Islanders.
Some "Love Island UK" viewers started calling Hague "Money-Mae" because they felt her feelings for Fury were never genuine. Hague confessed in a YouTube video that she only signed on to the reality series as a "business move."
Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford told Express that Hague didn't seem to reciprocate Fury's infatuation with her. "I think Tommy adores Molly-Mae, and Molly-Mae adores being adored," she observed. One source even told The Sun that Fury initially gave the object of his affection the ick. "She quietly told one of the other Islanders that if Tommy, who liked her from the start, was to kiss her she would probably be sick," the insider dished. As the relationship progressed, fans noticed a distinct difference in the pair's maturity levels. "I think she mothers him, he seems a bit useless," one Redditor wrote.
One of Tommy Fury's exes accused him of toxic behavior
In 2019, a woman named Millie Roberts came forward to warn Molly-Mae Hague that getting romantically involved with Tommy Fury was a terrible mistake. In an interview with The Sun, Roberts revealed that she had dated Fury before he appeared on "Love Island UK," and he was not the charming guy who had so many of the show's viewers rooting for him. "He's really controlling," Roberts said. "Whenever I would go out and if I wasn't home by midnight he would text me 'We're done,' 'It's over, on my mum's life,' 'you dirty cheat, you f***ing slipped up.'"
Roberts portrayed Fury as being not only possessive but also paranoid. She showed The Sun a text from the pro athlete commanding her to provide photographic proof that she wasn't sitting beside any male passengers on a flight. She added that she couldn't work late without Fury accusing her of having an affair even though he was the one reportedly being unfaithful and dishonest. "I would say to Molly be careful and don't ignore the warning signs," Roberts cautioned. "He's very good at talking."
According to Roberts, Fury had a bad temper and would get angry when she wore clothing that he considered too revealing. In 2022, a Redditor observed, "Molly since LI has changed how she dresses mainly now baggy clothes all covered up. Before Tommy, she wore mainly short party dresses & showed off her body more."
Tommy Fury's boxing career caused problems
Molly-Mae Hague was never the biggest fan of her ex's boxing career. But in a 2019 Queensbury Promotions interview, Hague said that the sport was her beau's top priority. "It's boxing, boxing, boxing all the time," she shared. After Tommy Fury faced off against KSI in October 2023, Hague told her YouTube followers that the fight and the weeks preceding it were so stressful that she'd probably never attend one of Fury's boxing matches ever again. Fury revealed that he was aware of Hague's feelings about his profession when he told LADBible, "She knows how happy it makes me and that's the reason why she tolerates it."
When training for fights, Fury spent long stretches of time away from his young family. Ahead of his KSI matchup, Hague said in a vlog, "It's probably going to be about two months ... that we won't be living together, and that's just the way training camp is." She'd just given birth to Bambi a few months prior, so Fury was missing out on a lot of precious bonding time with his new daughter.
Tommy used to live in the shadow of his older brother, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. However, getting a few high-profile fights under his belt — including one with YouTuber Jake Paul — raised his profile substantially and reportedly made him start rethinking his future with Hague. "Tommy had increasingly seen himself as the rising star in the relationship," a source told the Daily Mail.
Becoming parents contributed to the exes' issues
Tommy Fury's apparent plan to quit boxing before becoming a parent did not come to fruition. "I want to do a bit more traveling and get these titles won and then think about having some children," he told The Sun in 2020. It seems that he didn't possess enough titles when Molly-Mae Hague got pregnant because he did not hang up his boxing gloves. Instead, he sometimes acted as if he wasn't about to be a father.
In a 2022 interview with iFL TV, Hague revealed that Fury wasn't living with her at the time because he was training, and he was so laser-focused on his career that he didn't even ask her about her pregnancy when they spoke to each other via FaceTime. "I feel like he sometimes forgets," she said. "I'm like, 'You do understand that I'm two months away from — we're going to have a child.' I think he has to be reminded a little bit." Hague added that it was difficult for her to see other expectant couples preparing for the arrival of their children together.
After her lonely pregnancy ended, Hague found that it was even harder to get any one-on-one time with her busy boyfriend. In a January 2024 video, she revealed that parental guilt made her and Fury scrap plans for an intimate New Year's Eve celebration. "Since having Bambi, so coming up to a year now, Tommy and I haven't had any proper time together," she shared.
Molly-Mae Hague didn't trust Tommy Fury
In an August 2023 vlog, Molly-Mae Hague admitted that she didn't fully trust Tommy Fury to remain faithful to her. Before Fury proposed to her, he had snapped some photos of the location where he was going to pop the question. They were on the way there when Hague asked to see his phone. "Suddenly, he's acting shady about me going on his phone," she recalled. "My mind is doing somersaults. I am literally freaking out, and I'm thinking the worst."
In November 2023, fans became worried that Hague's fears might have been justified when Fury was spotted getting flirty with a mystery woman while partying with controversial singer Chris Brown in Abu Dhabi. In a TikTok video, the female reveler playfully grabs his cheeks and pushes him away. His antics were not a good look for a husband-to-be with a baby girl.
Fury was in Abu Dhabi to attend the Formula One Grand Prix. While he was living it up, Hague was back home caring for their daughter alone. As for how she reportedly felt about Fury getting down with Brown, a source told The Sun, "Molly has made no secret of the fact she doesn't like it when Tommy parties too hard. This weekend has ended up being a real embarrassment to her." Now that she's decided to say goodbye, what Fury does during his free time is no longer her problem.