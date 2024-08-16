Red Flags Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury's Relationship Would Never Last

Reality TV relationships too often end in heartbreak, and the cynics who weren't convinced that "Love Island UK" couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury would break the trend have been proven right. While the most loyal fans of the influencer and the boxer likely didn't see their split coming, there were some glaring signs that their relationship was doomed before they called it quits.

Hague shared the news in a post on her Instagram Story on August 14, 2024. "I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way," she wrote. "I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end." Her message made it sound like the breakup was unexpected, and The Sun reports that Hague decided to kick Fury to the curb after making a devastating discovery. "Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her," a pal said. "She believes it has happened a number of times." The source added that Hague was anticipating some of Fury's alleged flings going public with their stories.

The now-exes were the runners-up on Season 5 of "Love Island UK" in 2019 and moved in together after falling in love on the show. In 2023, Hague and Fury welcomed their daughter, Bambi, and got engaged soon afterward. However, they never made it down the aisle. Looking back at the start of their romance and how it played out after the show, it now seems obvious that they would eventually fall prey to the reality TV curse.