Matthew Perry's Autopsy Never Could've Prepared Us For The Heartbreaking Betrayal Against Him

The investigation into Matthew Perry's death took another tragic turn when the Department of Justice announced that it had charged five people in connection with the case. One of the defendants is someone who had a close relationship with the beloved "Friends" icon: his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

When TMZ first reported on Perry's death in October 2023, its sources said that he had drowned in his hot tub. This detail made Perry's final Instagram post before his death haunting, as he was pictured relaxing in a hot tub. An unnamed assistant discovered his body and called for help. The medical personnel who arrived at the scene were told that the actor had suffered a cardiac event. While early reports said that no drugs were discovered at his home, Perry's cause of death was later revealed to be "the acute effects of ketamine."

A DoJ press release includes a lot more information about how Perry died. Iwamasa confessed to administering several ketamine injections to his employer on the day of his death. The assistant has taken accountability for his actions by pleading guilty to "one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death." The other defendants charged include two medical professionals, whom the DoJ shamed for placing a higher value on Perry's money than his life. But Iwamasa's involvement in the scheme to provide the star with a potentially deadly substance was just as disturbing, if not more so.