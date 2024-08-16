Matthew Perry's Autopsy Never Could've Prepared Us For The Heartbreaking Betrayal Against Him
The investigation into Matthew Perry's death took another tragic turn when the Department of Justice announced that it had charged five people in connection with the case. One of the defendants is someone who had a close relationship with the beloved "Friends" icon: his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.
When TMZ first reported on Perry's death in October 2023, its sources said that he had drowned in his hot tub. This detail made Perry's final Instagram post before his death haunting, as he was pictured relaxing in a hot tub. An unnamed assistant discovered his body and called for help. The medical personnel who arrived at the scene were told that the actor had suffered a cardiac event. While early reports said that no drugs were discovered at his home, Perry's cause of death was later revealed to be "the acute effects of ketamine."
A DoJ press release includes a lot more information about how Perry died. Iwamasa confessed to administering several ketamine injections to his employer on the day of his death. The assistant has taken accountability for his actions by pleading guilty to "one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death." The other defendants charged include two medical professionals, whom the DoJ shamed for placing a higher value on Perry's money than his life. But Iwamasa's involvement in the scheme to provide the star with a potentially deadly substance was just as disturbing, if not more so.
Matthew Perry and Kenny Iwamasa lived together
According to his LinkedIn, Kenny Iwamasa worked for Matthew Perry for 25 years, so he was part of the actor's life when he had to be hospitalized for pancreatitis caused by excessive alcohol consumption. He also witnessed Perry's struggle to get sober, which included a stint at a rehab facility in 2011. Iwamasa's willing participation in an illegal plot to provide Perry with drugs after watching him suffer for so long is such a heartbreaking betrayal.
According to the Daily Mail, Iwasama spent a lot of time with Perry. The two men lived as roommates for a year before Perry's death, reportedly sharing a rental in Beverly Hills while the actor's house was being renovated. In September 2023, they were photographed shopping together at the Nike store in The Grove, and Iwamasa was with Perry when he took his final overseas trip to the French Riviera. They were joined by Perry's longtime friends Christopher and Brian Murray. During the sun-drenched getaway, the group took a helicopter ride and hung out on a yacht, per The U.S. Sun.
It's believed that Iwasama is the unidentified assistant who found Perry dead in his hot tub. According to TMZ, Iwasama had left the premises for around two hours, presumably after injecting Perry with ketamine. Perry reportedly had him run an errand, so another tragic twist is that Iwasama possibly could have called an ambulance in time to save his employer's life if he hadn't been asked to leave.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).