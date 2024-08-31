Charlie Sheen Supposedly Has Wildly Lavish Spending Habits

Charlie Sheen has a complicated relationship with money. During his "Two and a Half Men" days, he had an estimated net worth of $150 million. But since then Sheen lost a lot of that money. By April 2024, his net worth had plummeted to just $3 million. His financial health started to decline after Sheen left "Two and a Half Men" in 2011. His character was killed off from the hit CBS sitcom amid the actor's increasingly self-destructive behavior, TMZ reported. However, Sheen's lifestyle reportedly didn't change.

As he continued to feud with producer Chuck Lorre, Sheen struggled to find new gigs. At the same time, he faced personal issues that made him dig deep into his pocket. When Sheen learned he had HIV in 2011, he shared the news with just a few people, but he claimed that those he trusted used his wish to keep the diagnosis from the public to extort him. "My trust turned to their treason," he told Today in 2015, contending he had paid $10 million to buy their silence.

Sheen was also sued by an ex-girlfriend who said she was unknowingly exposed to the virus. In an out-of-court deal, he agreed to pay her $120,000, TMZ reported. "What people forget is that's money they're taking from my children," he said on the Today interview. However, His ex-wife and mother of two of Sheen's five children, Denise Richards, argued he was the one taking money from his own children by living a lavish lifestyle despite his financial troubles.