How Kate Middleton Supposedly Got The Scar On Her Head

Kate Middleton's hairstyles have attracted plenty of attention for all the right reasons. After all, she has one of the best hairs out there. But in 2011, her hair made headlines for a different reason. During her first solo engagement as a royal that October, the Princess of Wales wore her tresses pulled back in a tight half-up ponytail that exposed her temples. In doing so, she exposed a 3-inch scar on the side of her head near the hairline, which was the result of childhood surgery.

But before that was cleared up, the rumor mill had been working at full steam. The tabloids were quick to speculate that Middleton's scar was a result of hair extensions, an event that was written in the history books as "Extensiongate." But not everyone agreed with that theory. "You wouldn't put an extension that close to the hairline, so it's doubtful that line is an extension," hair expert Louise O'Connor told Glamour at the time. "An extension gives bulk, and none of that is there."

O'Connor was right on the money. Clarence House wasted no time in putting Extensiongate to bed, something social media users have yet to forget. "Still perplexed that Kate Middleton made her team call the press to refute stories about Botox and hair extensions but not the one about 'Meghan [Markle] making her cry,'" one user wrote on X, referring to a 2019 statement denying baby Botox speculation. While her reps explained the origin of the scar, they didn't disclose details.