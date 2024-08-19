Michael Oher Breaks His Silence On The Tuohy Family Amid Legal Drama

Michael Oher, the former NFL player who inspired "The Blind Side," has spoken out about his legal battle with the Tuohy family. The Tuohys welcomed Oher into their home when he was in high school, but contrary to popular belief, they never adopted Oher, who had a tumultuous home life as a youngster. "The first time I heard 'I love you,' it was Sean and Leigh Anne [Tuohy] saying it," Oher told The New York Times on August 18, a year after his legal battle with the Tuohys began. "You let your guard down and then you get everything stripped from you," he added.

The former tackle was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens around the same time "The Blind Side" premiered in 2009. Oher believes the movie severely downplayed his intelligence. "It seemed kind of funny to me, to tell you the truth, like it was a comedy about someone else," Oher explained. "The NFL people were wondering if I could read a playbook," he said. Oher added that he did not concern himself with legally pursuing the Tuohys during his playing career.

In August 2023, however, Oher filed a lawsuit after realizing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never legally adopted him and had, instead, signed him up for a conservatorship. "We're devastated," Sean told the Daily Memphian at the time. "But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16." The Tuohys later alleged that Oher had sent threatening texts about the case.