What Blake Lively Looks Like Without Makeup

It's clear that "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star Blake Lively is stunningly beautiful, but like her famous friends (including Taylor Swift), who have cameras following them everywhere they go, Lively usually makes sure she's glammed up at all times. With that said, if you were perusing the actor's Instagram around 2020, you may have thought that you witnessed the moment Lively decided to give fans a sneak peek of her bare face. Of course, we're talking about the split shots of Lively seemingly sporting no makeup, short, tousled hair with bangs, and super dark eye circles that definitely didn't exude the same, um, aura as some of her other portraits.

But before you praise the actor for having the courage to show fans how she looks when she's not on her grind, you should know that this was actually test makeup for her film, "The Rhythm Section," which saw Lively's character going through a total beauty transformation. Oh, and she was kind of appalled that fans thought that's what she looked like without her glam. "So Vivian Baker [...] did this really rough look because my family's experienced a lot of tragedy. And so, anyway, this is once I clean up," she explained on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Lively continued, "But when I posted it, people were saying, 'Wow. Blake bravely showed what she looks like before and after makeup.'"

Conversely, the stunning celeb has posted some actual shots of herself without makeup, looking suitably gorgeous of course.