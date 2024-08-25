What Blake Lively Looks Like Without Makeup
It's clear that "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star Blake Lively is stunningly beautiful, but like her famous friends (including Taylor Swift), who have cameras following them everywhere they go, Lively usually makes sure she's glammed up at all times. With that said, if you were perusing the actor's Instagram around 2020, you may have thought that you witnessed the moment Lively decided to give fans a sneak peek of her bare face. Of course, we're talking about the split shots of Lively seemingly sporting no makeup, short, tousled hair with bangs, and super dark eye circles that definitely didn't exude the same, um, aura as some of her other portraits.
But before you praise the actor for having the courage to show fans how she looks when she's not on her grind, you should know that this was actually test makeup for her film, "The Rhythm Section," which saw Lively's character going through a total beauty transformation. Oh, and she was kind of appalled that fans thought that's what she looked like without her glam. "So Vivian Baker [...] did this really rough look because my family's experienced a lot of tragedy. And so, anyway, this is once I clean up," she explained on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." Lively continued, "But when I posted it, people were saying, 'Wow. Blake bravely showed what she looks like before and after makeup.'"
Conversely, the stunning celeb has posted some actual shots of herself without makeup, looking suitably gorgeous of course.
Blake Lively embraced her natural beauty in an ad
Blake Lively is an accomplished actor but she also has a successful beverage line that produces non-alcoholic beverages named Betty Buzz. And while most people typically get glammed up before producing promotional content for their side hustles, the "It Ends with Us" star took a different approach in July 2024, instead choosing to pose with zero makeup while showing off her new mocktails on Instagram. Sat at a table behind cans of apple and lemonade flavors, Lively posed with her head resting in her hands. Unsurprisingly, the ageless star looked even younger without a full face of makeup. Of course, Lively has starred in plenty of traditional ad campaigns with a full face on.
One such ad came out in 2022 when Lively effortlessly channeled her "Gossip Girl" character, Serena van der Woodsen's aesthetic as she sold viewers on just how bubbly her mocktails really were. In the short ad, posted to the Betty Buzz YouTube channel, the actor rocked a simple and sweet beauty look that paired perfectly with her voluminous hair and all-white blouse and pants while demonstrating their bubbliness. Evidently, she looks completely gorgeous either way, however, there's something to be said about the effortless beauty she exuded in the previous ad. And while Lively has only gone makeup-free a few times in recent years, this wasn't the only time she embraced her natural self.
Blake totally twinned with her gorgeous mother
Blake Lively also showed off her natural face while posing with her mother. Well, actually she was totally twinning with her mother. In an Instagram post from December 2023, Lively embraced her mother from behind as they flaunted their smiling faces for the camera. Just like her mother, Lively showed up that day without any makeup on, which really helped to highlight the natural glow that seems to run in their family. The star also shared a fun fact about the other trait she got from her mom. "I would like to replace the term 'hoarder' in favor of 'maximalist,' wrote Lively. "It makes me feel better. Wonder where I get it from," she added before pointing out her mother's multiple necklaces.
Just because it would be a shame to exist without knowing whether or not Lively was blessed with gorgeous skin or if it's the reward for consistent skincare, we dug online for her take on beauty. Surprisingly, it's a mix of both as Lively sticks to the basics. "On a day-to-day basis I just normally wear sunscreen, tinted moisturizer and nothing else really," she shared with British Vogue in 2016. "Nothing really make-uppy. I also like to have a light lipstick in my purse — just a kiss of color. I'll blot on my cheeks and eyelids." That last tip, of course, is courtesy of one of her previous makeup artists, so okay, not exactly the typical experience. But the rest is totally achievable for the average gal!