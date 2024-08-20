Ashley And Joe Biden At DNC 2024 Have People Talking About Ivanka And Donald For The Wrong Reasons

Ashley Biden and Ivanka Trump have more in common than most people realize. Both grew up in the political spotlight, launched fashion lines, dabbled in philanthropy, and cheered their dads on during campaigns, with Ivanka even taking it a step further by serving as an advisor to Donald Trump. The most striking difference between them, however, is perhaps their relationships with their dads. Ashley is undeniably a daddy's girl, while Ivanka is not quite the apple of Donald's eye. Even the MAGA crowd seems to think so.

The contrast couldn't have been clearer when Ashley took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to introduce her dad, Joe Biden. She proudly described the president as the "OG girl dad" and let the world in on what it's like having him as a father, detailing Joe's constant presence in her life and the lessons he taught her. "Dad always told me that I was no better than anybody else, and nobody was better than me. He taught me that everyone deserves a fair shot and that we shouldn't leave anyone behind. That's what you learn from a fighter who has been underestimated his entire life," she said. "When I look at Dad, I see grace, strength, and humility. I see one of the most consequential leaders ever in history."

The crowd went wild, and so did the internet — but not just for the reasons you'd think. The discourse quickly shifted to Ivanka and Donald, with many agreeing that Ivanka probably couldn't deliver a speech like Ashley. The reason? The connection between her and Donald just isn't there.