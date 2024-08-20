Jill Biden's Face Betrays Her Words About Joe's Ousting At The 2024 DNC

On August 19, 2024 the Democratic National Convention kicked off in the Windy City to much fanfare! And while current vice-president turned Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was no doubt the star of the show, many eyes were glued on First Lady Jill Biden as she delivered what will presumably be the beginning of many good byes to the American people. Jill wrapped up the speech declaring, "The future of our country is in the hands of those in this room and all of you watching at home. It is going to take all of us and we can't afford to lose. With faith in each other, hope for a brighter future, and love for our country, we will fight and we will win together."

No more flights to Paris pic.twitter.com/29SpB65BQR — Karli Bonne' 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 20, 2024

Alas, there were times throughout the first night of the four-day convention that the first lady's face told an entirely different story, even betraying the words that she had uttered on stage to the thousands of attendees. It appears that some of her facial expressions even prompted one Twitter user to wonder if there's any truth to the whispers about Jill's shady side. "No more flights to Paris," the eagle-eyed user tweeted along with clip of Jill looking rather sour as her husband took the stage while thanking the roaring crowd.