Jill Biden's Face Betrays Her Words About Joe's Ousting At The 2024 DNC
On August 19, 2024 the Democratic National Convention kicked off in the Windy City to much fanfare! And while current vice-president turned Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was no doubt the star of the show, many eyes were glued on First Lady Jill Biden as she delivered what will presumably be the beginning of many good byes to the American people. Jill wrapped up the speech declaring, "The future of our country is in the hands of those in this room and all of you watching at home. It is going to take all of us and we can't afford to lose. With faith in each other, hope for a brighter future, and love for our country, we will fight and we will win together."
No more flights to Paris pic.twitter.com/29SpB65BQR
— Karli Bonne' 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 20, 2024
Alas, there were times throughout the first night of the four-day convention that the first lady's face told an entirely different story, even betraying the words that she had uttered on stage to the thousands of attendees. It appears that some of her facial expressions even prompted one Twitter user to wonder if there's any truth to the whispers about Jill's shady side. "No more flights to Paris," the eagle-eyed user tweeted along with clip of Jill looking rather sour as her husband took the stage while thanking the roaring crowd.
Jill Biden was Joe's biggest defender post-debate
Just a little over a month ago, first lady Jill Biden was singing a much different tune than that of her carefully curated DNC speech. She worked overtime to combat the rumblings that her husband, President Joe Biden, was no longer fit to run for reelection. "Because there's a lot of talk out there, let me repeat what my husband has said plainly and clearly: Joe is the Democratic nominee, and he is going to beat Donald Trump, just like he did in 2020," she maintained during a July 3 campaign stop in Traverse City, following Biden's dismal debate performance, per The Washington Post.
As reported by CBS, shortly after Biden's June 27 debate against Donald J. Trump, the Biden family convened at Camp David to discuss the trajectory of Biden's campaign. It's reported that the general consensus among the family members was that Biden should stay in the race. While at Camp David, Jill also fielded a call from Vogue, the same publication who featured the first lady on their August 2024 cover. (Talk about an ill-timed Vogue cover.) When asked whether or not her husband should remain the nominee, the first lady told the fashion magazine that they "will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he's been president. We will continue to fight." She added that her husband "will always do what's best for the country."
Joe Biden ultimately dropped out of the race on July 21, which put the first lady's defiance on the list of Jill's most controversial moments.