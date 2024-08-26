There's No Love Lost Between Modern Family's Ed O'Neill And Donald Trump

Ed O'Neill had been mostly quiet about his political views in the past, but the "Modern Family" actor is among the celebs who can't stand Donald Trump. Previously, O'Neill showed support for Barack Obama when he was in office, but stopped short of gushing over the then-POTUS. "I personally think Obama's doing a pretty good job. Then again, I don't follow it every day," O'Neill told Capital and Main in November 2014, adding that he was impressed that Osama bin Laden was killed during Obama's time in office. Meanwhile, the TV veteran was far more impassioned when speaking about Trump.

During a YouTube interview with David Pepper in September 2022, O'Neill went scorched earth when discussing how the former president would have been treated in O'Neill's hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. "You got a pretty good idea of what this guy [Trump] was like pretty fast, which is all bulls***," he said. The "Married... with Children" star said nobody would get along with Trump in Youngstown. "They'd just laugh at him, you know for being the braggart, the arrogant liar," O'Neill said. The character assault on the one-time POTUS did not stop there. "Taken care of by his daddy. A guy who never really worked hard in his life," O'Neill added.

O'Neill's incendiary words led to some people supporting him in the comment section, while pro-Trumpsters voiced their displeasure. That was only part of the actor's character assassination of the former president, as O'Neill also brought up an embarrassing fact about one of Trump's golf courses.