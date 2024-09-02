What Life Is Really Like For Michael Jackson's Three Kids Today

In the years since their famous father's death, the three children of Michael Jackson, Prince, Paris, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), have continued to share the spotlight in new ways. Each sibling has not only come together to honor their father and his legacy, but they have also created lives of their own and focused more on their own paths.

But every tragedy can rear its head again, and the Jacksons have faced more than their fair share of public scrutiny, which has most likely affected their well-being, a psychologist tells Nicki Swift exclusively. "Allegations against Michael Jackson had a significant impact on his children, seemingly affecting them in various personal and public ways," said Dr. Catherine Nobile, director of Nobile Psychology. "The accusations brought probably heightened stress, as they had to manage their feelings while navigating the complexities of their father's legal battles and the broader implications for their family's reputation. The constant intrusion into their personal lives and the need to defend their father's legacy likely added to the strain."

Whether they are making public appearances or staying out of the private eye, each of the Jackson kids are living their lives on their own terms. Read on to learn where Prince, Paris, and Bigi's dreams, hardships, and ambition have taken them in life.