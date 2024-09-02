What Life Is Really Like For Michael Jackson's Three Kids Today
In the years since their famous father's death, the three children of Michael Jackson, Prince, Paris, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), have continued to share the spotlight in new ways. Each sibling has not only come together to honor their father and his legacy, but they have also created lives of their own and focused more on their own paths.
But every tragedy can rear its head again, and the Jacksons have faced more than their fair share of public scrutiny, which has most likely affected their well-being, a psychologist tells Nicki Swift exclusively. "Allegations against Michael Jackson had a significant impact on his children, seemingly affecting them in various personal and public ways," said Dr. Catherine Nobile, director of Nobile Psychology. "The accusations brought probably heightened stress, as they had to manage their feelings while navigating the complexities of their father's legal battles and the broader implications for their family's reputation. The constant intrusion into their personal lives and the need to defend their father's legacy likely added to the strain."
Whether they are making public appearances or staying out of the private eye, each of the Jackson kids are living their lives on their own terms. Read on to learn where Prince, Paris, and Bigi's dreams, hardships, and ambition have taken them in life.
Prince Jackson has put his business degree to use
Prince Michael Jackson, the eldest son of the late "King of Pop," has made a name for himself through his own business ventures. After graduating with his bachelor's degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in 2019, Jackson continually posed to his YouTube channel. The channel features a wide array of videos, from movie reviews, to motorcycle rides, to Jackson family celebrations.
While in school, he co-founded the Heal Los Angeles Foundation alongside his former classmate John Muto. After they graduated, the charity was launched as an official 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, aiming to end homelessness, child abuse, and hunger with a focus on the youth impacted by those issues. "We [want to] ... inspire kids within our campus to do the right thing to go out and make the world a better place," Jackson shared with KTLA5. The foundation has hosted many Michael Jackson-inspired events to fundraise for these causes, including a 40th anniversary celebration of his father's iconic song "Thriller" in 2022.
Prince Jackson speaks out about his father often
Prince Jackson has continued to honor his father by reminiscing about him often in the press and on social media. He has been present at numerous Jackson family events, ranging from the premiere of "MJ: The Musical" on Broadway to the filming of the Michael Jackson biopic in production. His charity even takes inspiration from the late entertainer's vision of the world — something that he, too, is often pondering. "It's a big legacy to uphold, you know?" he told People. "It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld. So, in that way, I think about him every day."
Prince has documented many of these events on his YouTube channel, including a special trip to Las Vegas to celebrate what would have been his father's 65th birthday. He often features his extended family, including his famous uncles (Michael's brothers and Jackson 5 bandmates) and his many cousins.
Despite sharing his dad's legacy with the world through his videos and events, Prince is still tracing Michael's story to learn more about him. "There's so much to cover," he shared with People. "I always wondered [what performing] night after night, month after month, what impact does that have on you?"
Prince Jackson has been supportive of his siblings' endeavors
Prince Jackson isn't the only of Michael Jackson's children to pursue their dreams. As the eldest son and big brother, Prince has championed his siblings through thick and thin. From supporting their entertainment endeavors to wishing them sweet birthday greetings on social media, he focuses on elevating them in his own ways.
In terms of their bond, Prince maintains that the siblings have shared a strong connection through everything they've been through. "You have a bond with them because nobody else really understands how you grew up or how you were raised," he told Access Hollywood. "But they 100% understand you, and it's a very raw, unfiltered relationship, and especially when there's a lot of people who may not have the best intentions for you."
The feeling is mutual from the younger Jacksons' perspective. "He's everything to me, you know?" Paris Jackson said of her big brother to People in 2020. "I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him."
Paris Jackson has been healing from her past
Paris Jackson, the middle child and only daughter of Michael Jackson, has had her fair share of well-publicized hardships. She has had a history of mental health issues, which have resulted in both hospitalization and stays at a health clinic. She has shared with the public how she attempted suicide several times due to severe distress. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem," she explained to Rolling Stone in 2017. "Thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore." In 2019, she voluntarily checked herself into a facility designed to help with her emotional and physical health.
Apart from her mind and spirit, Paris has also been healing her relationships with her family. In 2022, she reconciled with her aunt Janet Jackson after years of alleged estrangement. Paris has also made amends with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe, who had given up full custody of Paris and older brother Prince after she and Michael divorced in 2000. Paris was even by Rowe's side as she battled breast cancer, being diagnosed in 2016. "She's my rock, she's amazing," Rowe shared with Entertainment Tonight. "She's been with me the whole time."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Paris Jackson has become an artist of her own
Following in her famous father's footsteps, Paris Jackson has released her own music. But unlike her famous pop family, Paris' style relies more on rock and roll. "I don't consider myself a singer," she told SPIN in 2022. "I can carry a tune. I can sing in key ... but there are people who are professional singers and they will blow your socks off. I don't do stuff like that ... That's not how I express myself. I'm more of a songwriter than anything else."
She has released music as both a solo artist and as part of ensembles, including The Soundflowers with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. When the two broke up in 2020, Jackson embarked on a solo career with the EP, "Wilted," and signed to Republic Records. The singer's famous family have been supportive of her career and have come out to see her shows.
Even the Jackson family matriarch, Katherine, has made it out to see her granddaughter perform. "I can't believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. and she actually liked it!?," she shared to Instagram in a since-removed post (via People). "I love you so much grandma. I'm so happy we got to play for you."
Paris Jackson has opened up about her sexuality
Despite what her family may say, Paris Jackson has been very forthcoming when it comes to sharing her sexuality. "I'm still kind of figuring it out," she revealed to Willow Smith on an episode of "Red Table Talk." "My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don't talk about it, and it's not really accepted. I've gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them ... What people think about me isn't my business."
Jackson has been rumored to date both men and women, including ex-bandmate Gabriel Glenn and model/actress Cara Delevigne. "It has nothing to do with what's in your pants," she explained on her and Glenn's Facebook Watch series, "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn." "It's literally just what are you like as a person."
She has even shared that her late father caught on to her sexuality when she was younger through light-hearted teasing comments. But through it all, Jackson has focused on herself and her well-being first and foremost. "As long as I'm me, I can be more feminine, I can be more tomboy; I can do whatever as long as it feels like me," she continued on "Red Table Talk."
Bigi (formerly Blanket) Jackson lives his life more privately than his siblings
Bigi Jackson, who was once referred to as Blanket, is the youngest of Michael Jackson's children. Unlike his siblings, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight the majority of the time. While he has made some public appearances alongside Prince and Paris to celebrate their father, he prefers to focus on the endeavors that are important to him, like climate change. "I do think it's important that we all know about [climate change]," he shared in an interview with Good Morning Britain in 2021. "We have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is."
As he was growing up, little was shared about him publicly and on social media apart from the occasional birthday throwback picture and public comment from a family friend. But even when he does step out in the public eye, he makes sure to honor his father whenever he can, including sharing his memories of him. "Sometimes I would, like, go in his room while he was getting ready for something," he shared in a 2012 video interview for a documentary about his father. "He was a very good dancer."
Bigi Jackson is an award-winning filmmaker
Bigi Jackson is a creative person just like many other members of his famous family. However, his art form of choice is film. His love of the field can first be traced back to the YouTube movie reviews that he and his big brother, Prince Jackson, posted to their channel, "Film Family," where his knowledge of the ins and outs of film flourished. "My brother has a really unique talent to be able to tell you, even a movie he hasn't seen, he'll tell you what year it came out," Prince once shared with ET. "He knows the director, the staff, the crew, everybody behind it that you wouldn't know."
Bigi has even made his own films. His short, "Rochelles," won the prize for best drama at the 2024 Santa Monica Film Festival. The youngest Jackson's affinity for moviemaking is no surprise to his big brother, who traces the passion back to their father's influence. "He really thinks and studies about film in a different way that you would notice and that comes with his upbringing with my dad encouraging him to study film," Prince continued to ET. "We had a film teacher at a very young age."
Bigi Jackson is in a legal battle with his grandmother
Similarly to his famously feuding family, Bigi Jackson has entered into a legal battle with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson. In 2024, Bigi filed documents stating that the Jackson matriarch should not be allowed to utilize money from his father's estate to fund her other legal battles. The "other" legal issue in question was the sale of Michael Jackson's music catalog to Sony, which was worth a reported $600 million. According to People, who obtained the legal documents, Bigi contended that his father's estate would not "benefit" from the result of the appeal, and should therefore not be in play monetarily.
When the appeal was first filed, grandmother and grandson were reportedly aligned on appealing the court's decision on behalf of Michael's estate. However, things changed by the time the legal bill came around. "It is readily apparent that a reversal on appeal would be an extreme long shot," read a statement from Bigi's lawyers (via People). "Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal. Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this court's ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs." As of July 2024, Mrs. Jackson lost her appeal to retroactively reject the sale of the catalog.
The Jackson siblings have honored their father's legacy
Through it all, the three children of pop legend Michael Jackson have faced public and private challenges together. And when it comes to paying tribute to their famous father, they more often than not do so as a trio. "Despite their intense public scrutiny and challenges, their body language and demeanor suggest a strong internal support system," said Dr. Catherine Nobile, director of Nobile Psychology. "Their public appearances reflect their reliance on each other for emotional stability and resilience."
The kids have all been seen together at big MJ celebrations, including the opening of "MJ: The Musical" on Broadway and at the Cirque du Soleil show "Michael Jackson ONE" in Las Vegas in honor of Michael's 65th birthday. At the latter, Prince and Bigi even hosted a Q&A for fans as part of the festivities. As they continue to share the legacy of their father to the world, the famous siblings have also reflected on the legacy he instilled in them to remember throughout their lives. "My dad used to say, 'I don't care what you want to be when you grow up, you just have to be the best at it,'" Prince once recalled to KTLA5.