Kimberly Guilfoyle's Bizarre Cooking Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

No one does inappropriate outfits quite like Kimberly Guilfoyle. When Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée makes a fashion misstep, it's usually at an event like a State of the Union address or a Trump wedding. However, the former Fox News talking head has now outdone herself by sporting improper attire for an evening at home.

Most Americans like to kick off their shoes and relax when they return to their abode after a long day at work. However, Guilfoyle did her part to live up to the Democrats' portrayal of the MAGA gang as weird by leaving her footwear on while filming an Instagram video. In her caption, she explained what her viewers were seeing: She was cooking dinner for Trump Jr. and their sons. The demonstration of how to whip up a chicken Francaise platter also served as an unsubtle method to quiet the rumors about Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. calling it quits. But what stood out to many viewers was Guilfoyle's bizarre kitchen attire: white pumps with towering heels and a fitted dress with a plunging neckline.

While Guilfoyle was apparently in a hurry to get dinner ready after toiling away on the set of her Rumble show, this doesn't explain why she didn't at least remove her heels. Perhaps she was forgoing comfort in selling some sort of trad-wife ideal to her fans, many of whom were eating it up. Others, however, were grossed out by the idea of eating her dish.