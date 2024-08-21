Kimberly Guilfoyle's Bizarre Cooking Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
No one does inappropriate outfits quite like Kimberly Guilfoyle. When Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée makes a fashion misstep, it's usually at an event like a State of the Union address or a Trump wedding. However, the former Fox News talking head has now outdone herself by sporting improper attire for an evening at home.
Most Americans like to kick off their shoes and relax when they return to their abode after a long day at work. However, Guilfoyle did her part to live up to the Democrats' portrayal of the MAGA gang as weird by leaving her footwear on while filming an Instagram video. In her caption, she explained what her viewers were seeing: She was cooking dinner for Trump Jr. and their sons. The demonstration of how to whip up a chicken Francaise platter also served as an unsubtle method to quiet the rumors about Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. calling it quits. But what stood out to many viewers was Guilfoyle's bizarre kitchen attire: white pumps with towering heels and a fitted dress with a plunging neckline.
While Guilfoyle was apparently in a hurry to get dinner ready after toiling away on the set of her Rumble show, this doesn't explain why she didn't at least remove her heels. Perhaps she was forgoing comfort in selling some sort of trad-wife ideal to her fans, many of whom were eating it up. Others, however, were grossed out by the idea of eating her dish.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's split ends almost got a raw egg treatment
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram followers fawned over her ensemble. "Dang, no wonder you keep Donald Junior's attention making dinner all sexy like that," one person wrote. But over on X, formerly known as Twitter, she got roasted for her outfit choice and her unsecured hair. At one point in her video, her split ends came precariously close to taking a dip in the egg wash she was whisking. While her tresses looked like they could have used the moisture, observers noted that she risked adding some unwanted protein to her meal by not pulling her hair back. "No one wears heels while cooking. ... For the love of hygiene, why is her hair hanging in the food?" one disgusted viewer commented. Then there was the clever comedian who also found a way to drag Lara Trump's singing skills. "She cooks like Lara sings," they quipped.
In a 2022 Metropolitan Luxury Magazine interview, Guilfoyle revealed that she lives to serve Donald Trump Jr. "I go out of my way to make sure he has everything he needs — making coffee in the morning, cooking our favorite meals, doing our families laundry, and caring for our home," she said. Guilfoyle also shared some trivia about her culinary habits during a 2017 "Fox & Friends" segment. "I love to feed my man by hand," she stated. So, she's right there waiting to help him extricate any hairs that end up in his mouth.