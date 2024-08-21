Richard Simmons' Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear

Richard Simmons' cause of death has been revealed. Initially, authorities told Simmons' publicist Tom Estey on July 13 that they were investigating what killed the fitness guru, but there was "no foul play" suspected, per People. Over a month later, Simmons' brother confirmed the cause of death. "The Coroner informed Lenny [Simmons' brother] that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor," Estey said in a statement to People. "The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed," the publicist added.

Simmons was found dead in his home by his housekeeper on July 13, per TMZ. At the time, LAPD's robbery homicide division was called in, but that was only because of the high profile nature of the celebrity's death.

