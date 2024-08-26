Is Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney Related To Sydney Sweeney?
Hallmark star Alison Sweeney and "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney share a few commonalities, including their surnames and profession of choice, but do they share DNA? Sorry to break it to you, but the answer is no. Sydney and Alison are not famous celebrity siblings or even cousins, but they do have their own respective siblings.
Sydney's family tree includes a branch for one sibling: a lesser-known actor named Trent Sweeney. And while Sydney hasn't shared much about Trent in recent years, it appears they have a close bond. In September 2023, Trent included Sydney in a birthday roundup he posted to Instagram. He's also posted several throwback photos of himself and Sydney over the years, including a post congratulating her on a SAG Award nomination.
Alison, on the other hand, has two siblings. And while Sydney is the oldest sibling between herself and Trent, Alison falls smack dab in the middle of her brood. In 2019, the "Love & Jane" star took to Facebook to celebrate National Middle Child Day with a throwback photo of her and her two brothers, the names of whom she hasn't shared. "I am unreasonably excited to learn today is #nationalmiddlechildday!!!" she wrote.
That said, Alison could be related to another up-and-coming actor.
Alison Sweeney's son could be a star in the making
Alison Sweeney isn't related to Sydney Sweeney, but talent still runs in her family. Alison, the wife of David Sanov, is a mom of two. And though Benjamin, her oldest, is a recent high school graduate, he's already dipped his toes into the world of entertainment. In late 2023, Benjamin scored an internship on the set of his mother's film, "Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery." Alison spoke about his exciting opportunity to People. "As a parent, I always strive to teach my kids new life skills. There are so many different career opportunities available today that I love when opportunities allow Ben to understand all the options available to them," she said. "From being on set, he's developed a new understanding and appreciation of camera operations."
Speaking of exploring different careers, Benjamin has also tried his hand at acting. He made his acting debut in the spring of 2023 when he starred in the Shakespeare classic "Macbeth." Alison celebrated her son's milestone with an Instagram photo of him in costume. "Wow! Congrats to Ben! Tonight was his first ever performance on stage — and he was the lead in the school production of 'Macbeth!' And he nailed it. So awesome! #proudparents," she captioned the post. That said, given Benjamin's Hollywood connections and obvious passion for the industry, it's probably only a matter of time before he starts pursuing acting or other creative work professionally.
Alison Sweeney's son has an excellent backup plan
Alison Sweeney's son, Benjamin Sanov, has already gotten a head start on any entertainment career he may want to pursue, which is great considering that he enjoyed the process. While speaking with People, Sanov expressed his desire to work on more projects. "While it was sometimes nerve-wracking, I would love to work on another film set. It was a new and unforgettable life experience to see what it is like to perform a full-time job," shared the teenager. However, Benjamin has big plans for his future that will give him other options if he decides that Tinsel Town isn't all it's cracked up to be.
As Sweeney shared with People in July 2024, Benjamin has decided to spend his undergraduate years working towards becoming a mechanical engineer. As for his school of choice? That would be none other than Waco, Texas' Baylor University. And though Sweeney, like any mother sending her child off into the cold, cruel world for the first time, used her interview time to express just how difficult it's going to be to let go, she also revealed that he's more than prepared to leave the nest. "He knows how to make himself dinner — chicken, pasta, eggs in the morning," she said. "I walked him through making our family oatmeal pancakes recipe. And he knows how to do his own laundry," she continued, adding, "He's very excited. He is really looking forward to it."