Is Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney Related To Sydney Sweeney?

Hallmark star Alison Sweeney and "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney share a few commonalities, including their surnames and profession of choice, but do they share DNA? Sorry to break it to you, but the answer is no. Sydney and Alison are not famous celebrity siblings or even cousins, but they do have their own respective siblings.

Sydney's family tree includes a branch for one sibling: a lesser-known actor named Trent Sweeney. And while Sydney hasn't shared much about Trent in recent years, it appears they have a close bond. In September 2023, Trent included Sydney in a birthday roundup he posted to Instagram. He's also posted several throwback photos of himself and Sydney over the years, including a post congratulating her on a SAG Award nomination.

Alison, on the other hand, has two siblings. And while Sydney is the oldest sibling between herself and Trent, Alison falls smack dab in the middle of her brood. In 2019, the "Love & Jane" star took to Facebook to celebrate National Middle Child Day with a throwback photo of her and her two brothers, the names of whom she hasn't shared. "I am unreasonably excited to learn today is #nationalmiddlechildday!!!" she wrote.

That said, Alison could be related to another up-and-coming actor.