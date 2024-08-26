Weird Things About Kellyanne Conway's Relationship With Donald & Melania Trump

Kellyanne Conway has had longstanding ties with both Donald Trump and Melania Trump for many years. During Donald's presidency, Conway not only worked at the White House, but she was a staunch defender of the then-first lady. "The woman is beautiful inside and out," she said on Fox News in February 2017 when speaking about Melania, the New York Post noted. It was surprising when Conway left Donald's administration in 2020, but it was far from the end of her relationship with the Trumps.

As Donald prepared for the 2024 election, a report from Puck came out that Melania wanted Conway back on Team Trump. "She is unhappy; that's why she didn't go out on Super Tuesday. Kellyanne is the only person Melania trusts," the outlet wrote in March 2024. By August, Puck reported that, in addition to Melania, Eric Trump and Lara Trump were vocal about their desire to see Conway become Donald's campaign manager. On the heels of that report, the former president spoke to The New York Times and denied that he was shaking up his campaign team. The relationship between Donald and his former aide had been a complicated one.

In her 2020 memoir "Here's the Deal," Conway expressed how she really felt about Donald. "I had two men in my life. One was my husband. One was my boss," Conway wrote. "One of those men was defending me. And it wasn't George Conway," she added. The friction between Conway's husband and Donald further complicated her standing with the Trumps.