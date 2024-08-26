Tragic Details About Snoop Dogg's Four Children

This article discusses mental health and suicide.

Snoop Dogg may be one of the best-known rappers of all time, but that's not the title he values most. Snoop views his kids as his most important legacy. "My relationship with my kids is more important than anything," he told Today in 2015. The rap legend, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., wants his three sons, Corde, Cordell, and Julian Broadus, and his daughter, Cori Broadus, to know that he will always be there for them, no matter what. "It's a friendship relationship," he said.

Despite his best efforts, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" singer wasn't able to protect his brood from tragedies and circumstances beyond his control. Snoop's daughter lives with a serious medical condition, which he couldn't prevent. Even though Snoop and his wife, Shante Broadus, did what they could to keep Cori from feeling singled out because of her lupus diagnosis in childhood, they still couldn't control how the lifelong illness would affect her mental health.

Snoop also could do nothing to keep Corde from experiencing the devastating pain of losing his baby son after he was born with a health condition. On the other hand, he could arguably have done more to make Julian, who was born to a different mother, feel more included in his nuclear family. He could also perhaps have communicated to Cordell that he didn't have to pursue sports to earn his love. He did his best, but being a music icon didn't protect his four children from traumatic life experiences.