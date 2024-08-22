We Finally Know What Matthew Perry's Relationship Was Brooke Mueller Was Really Like

All eyes were on Charlie Sheen's ex, Brooke Mueller, during the investigation into Matthew Perry's death, as she was questioned by authorities. On August 15, 2024, bombshell arrests were made in the investigation of Perry's death. Five people were charged including two doctors, a drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen," an acquaintance of Perry's, and the "Friends" star's personal assistant — all of which aided in the actor procuring ketamine. Even though she was implicated in the investigation, Mueller was not among those who were charged. Details of Mueller's relationship with Perry have since emerged, and the two were not exactly close friends.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Perry and Mueller knew each other for years and "reconnected" in rehab. Afterwards, they stayed in touch and the "Fools Rush In" star used Mueller as a connection. "Matthew was a friend who would ask her for favors. And Matthew was relentless," the insider said on August 21. This did not mean the pair were exactly tight. "She was a pawn to Matthew. They didn't go to dinner or hang out," the source added. Reportedly, Mueller and Perry would exchange info on dubious docs who would write them a prescription for narcotics. "Typically, Matthew was the one to reach out to her, not the other way around," the source said.

In June, InTouch reported that authorities searched Mueller's home and seized a laptop and iPhone in relation to Perry's death. However, as more details in the investigation were revealed, Mueller's connection to Perry's death was not as incriminating as people believed.