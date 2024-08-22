We Finally Know What Matthew Perry's Relationship Was Brooke Mueller Was Really Like
All eyes were on Charlie Sheen's ex, Brooke Mueller, during the investigation into Matthew Perry's death, as she was questioned by authorities. On August 15, 2024, bombshell arrests were made in the investigation of Perry's death. Five people were charged including two doctors, a drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen," an acquaintance of Perry's, and the "Friends" star's personal assistant — all of which aided in the actor procuring ketamine. Even though she was implicated in the investigation, Mueller was not among those who were charged. Details of Mueller's relationship with Perry have since emerged, and the two were not exactly close friends.
According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Perry and Mueller knew each other for years and "reconnected" in rehab. Afterwards, they stayed in touch and the "Fools Rush In" star used Mueller as a connection. "Matthew was a friend who would ask her for favors. And Matthew was relentless," the insider said on August 21. This did not mean the pair were exactly tight. "She was a pawn to Matthew. They didn't go to dinner or hang out," the source added. Reportedly, Mueller and Perry would exchange info on dubious docs who would write them a prescription for narcotics. "Typically, Matthew was the one to reach out to her, not the other way around," the source said.
In June, InTouch reported that authorities searched Mueller's home and seized a laptop and iPhone in relation to Perry's death. However, as more details in the investigation were revealed, Mueller's connection to Perry's death was not as incriminating as people believed.
Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller did not use the same drugs
Red flags were raised after Brooke Mueller was questioned by authorities about Matthew Perry's death, but Charlie Sheen's lawyer came to Mueller's defense. Gregory J. Pedrick insisted that the socialite was not facing charges. "I believe Ms. Mueller's past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities ... Nothing more," the lawyer told InTouch in June. In the past, Mueller had well-documented issues with substance abuse.
After the arrests surrounding Perry's death were made, more info surfaced about Mueller's involvement in the matter. A source told People on August 17 that Mueller had known Perry for over 20 years — well before she married Sheen. "Brooke Mueller was questioned in this case because she was friends with Matthew Perry but she never used ketamine," the insider told the outlet.
As that insider noted, ketamine was Perry's drug of choice and not Mueller's. Years earlier, Mueller made headlines when Page Six published a video in August 2019 which showed her using what was believed to be crystal meth. Shortly after, she checked herself into a trauma treatment center. "Brooke is committed to getting better and working hard to overcome this and get well," a rep for Mueller told People at the time.