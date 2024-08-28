Sad Details About Hallmark Star Jen Lilley

For years, Jen Lilley made Hallmark fans smile by starring in romantic movies centered on some of life's greatest joys, including puppies, chocolate, and wine. But, due to her faith, it was difficult for the "Where Your Heart Belongs" star to find a place where she felt like she belonged. She's also faced a few personal struggles unrelated to her work.

Lilley initially balked at the opportunity to portray Theresa Donovan on "Days of Our Lives" because the character's promiscuity, drug use, and other bad-girl behaviors were at odds with her Christian values. But when she prayed on it, she believes God responded by encouraging her to play the character. "I just remember sobbing and sobbing," she told Fox News of her reaction to getting the divine green light to join the secular world of daytime TV.

Lilley later got offers to appear in faith-based programming but said, "I'm so sick of bad Christian entertainment. I've been part of it and I hate it. I find it unpalatable and gross." While Hallmark seemed like a perfect fit for her, she's among the actors who left the network for Great American Family (GAC). Upon confirming the switch, she found herself defending her new home to heartbroken Hallmarkies. "I hope you're not believing the rumors you hear that have an agenda," she wrote in response to an Instagrammer who criticized GAC movies for lacking diversity. Lilley's controversial Hallmark exit isn't the only rocky patch she has maneuvered through in her career.