Trump Pays Kamala Harris Another Accidental Compliment & Everyone's Calling Him On It

First, Donald Trump complimented Kamala Harris' looks, and now he's pining for the days when she helped make San Francisco a city he admired. So, did he fall out of a coconut tree head-first and forget that he's supposed to be running against the vice president or what?

Trump was all prepared to keep hammering away at Joe Biden, but now he's found himself facing a new challenger. The shake-up to the Democratic ticket has apparently rattled him a bit, as some of his attacks on Harris aren't just weak but laced with praise for the former senator. During a rally in Cochise County, Arizona, his denunciation of the California Dem started out with your standard Trump stuff: hyperbole about how she alone was responsible for some colossal catastrophe and no evidence to back up his claim. "She destroyed San Francisco, absolutely destroyed it. She destroyed California," he said (via Acyn on X). "You can't go into California; you can't go into San Francisco. It's not livable." There is irrefutable proof that people can, indeed, visit and live in these places, but it was Trump's next line that he got called out for on Fox News. "Fifteen years ago, it was the best city in the country," he said. "One of the best cities in the world."

Guess who was the district attorney of San Francisco during the halcyon days that Trump decided to draw attention to? None other than the woman he was trying to criticize. On top of that, another political nemesis of his, California governor Gavin Newsom, was mayor of the city.