Donald Trump Accidentally Confirms He Thinks Kamala Harris Is As Attractive As Melania

Another day, another verbal slip-up from Donald Trump. But this time around, instead of his usual incoherent rambling, he managed to say something that even he might struggle to believe — a compliment for his presidential rival, Kamala Harris. Yes, you read that right. The man who's made a hobby out of trash-talking his political opponents has accidentally showered Harris with praise. And to top it off, he even compared her to his own wife, Melania. Is this a new campaign gimmick?

In case you missed it, Trump had an online rally of sorts on his all-time favorite social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, aided by none other than his new BFF, Elon Musk. After an embarrassing start filled with technical hiccups — which Musk blamed on a "massive" cyberattack — the event kicked off after nearly an hour's delay. Over a million viewers tuned in, probably expecting Trump to do what he does best: push his agenda and shade his opponents. And shade, he did! Trump claimed Harris stepping in for Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket was all part of a grand scheme, calling it a "coup." He also hurled his usual insults, of course, branding Harris as a "third-rate phony candidate," a "radical left lunatic," and somehow "worse than Bernie Sanders."

But just when you thought you knew where the interview was going, Trump pulled a 180. In the middle of all the insults, he casually called Harris beautiful. Guess there really is a first time for everything!