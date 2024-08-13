Donald Trump Accidentally Confirms He Thinks Kamala Harris Is As Attractive As Melania
Another day, another verbal slip-up from Donald Trump. But this time around, instead of his usual incoherent rambling, he managed to say something that even he might struggle to believe — a compliment for his presidential rival, Kamala Harris. Yes, you read that right. The man who's made a hobby out of trash-talking his political opponents has accidentally showered Harris with praise. And to top it off, he even compared her to his own wife, Melania. Is this a new campaign gimmick?
In case you missed it, Trump had an online rally of sorts on his all-time favorite social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, aided by none other than his new BFF, Elon Musk. After an embarrassing start filled with technical hiccups — which Musk blamed on a "massive" cyberattack — the event kicked off after nearly an hour's delay. Over a million viewers tuned in, probably expecting Trump to do what he does best: push his agenda and shade his opponents. And shade, he did! Trump claimed Harris stepping in for Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket was all part of a grand scheme, calling it a "coup." He also hurled his usual insults, of course, branding Harris as a "third-rate phony candidate," a "radical left lunatic," and somehow "worse than Bernie Sanders."
But just when you thought you knew where the interview was going, Trump pulled a 180. In the middle of all the insults, he casually called Harris beautiful. Guess there really is a first time for everything!
Trump indirectly called Kamala 'beautiful'
We're not saying Donald Trump accidentally revealed a secret crush on Kamala Harris, but — it kind of seemed that way. In the middle of an interview where he was supposed to be ranting about censorship (of all things!), Trump somehow managed to detour into admiring Harris' fresh-off-the-press Time magazine cover. And instead of his usual routine of tearing it apart, he actually complimented her looks.
Audio of him slurring through it:pic.twitter.com/4rToRxZSaj
"I saw a picture of her on TIME magazine today. She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live," Trump said. "It was a drawing. And actually, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania. She didn't look like Kamala. But, of course, she's a beautiful woman." Yup, those are his exact words, not ours! Naturally, the internet had a field day with this unexpected praise, with some speculating that maybe, just maybe, Trump has a thing for his opponent. "The guy can't help it — he thinks she's hot and can't help but to voice it," one user noted on X, with another quipping, "Lol Trump gonna ask her for a date during the debate."Trump didn't even try to walk back his bizarre compliment — he just doubled down on the insults for the rest of the interview. Meanwhile, Harris couldn't be bothered to acknowledge Trump's awkward attempt at flattery — if you can even call it that. Instead, her campaign blasted him and the entire event. "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024," their statement on X read. Ouch!