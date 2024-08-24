Tom Cruise Cements Rich Deadbeat Dad Title By Reportedly Footing Suri's College Bill

What Tom Cruise lacks in presence, he more than makes up for in dollars, at least when it comes to Suri Cruise. The two are reportedly estranged and haven't been photographed together since April 2013. Still, Tom is showing the money and footing the bill for Suri's college tuition — and at $64,596 a year plus fees and living expenses, it's quite the bill.

Suri's choice of college seems to be a clear sign she wants to escape Tom's celebrity shadow for good. The teen enrolled at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, better known for science and tech than film and television. However, per Tom and Katie Holmes' divorce settlement, he's obliged to pay for Suri's education. "Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition; he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy," a source told the Daily Mail. "He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation."

It's unlikely he'll pop up at any Carnegie family weekends, though. After more than a decade apart, Tom and Suri's relationship appears tarnished beyond repair. He was nowhere to be seen when she celebrated her 18th birthday, and when she graduated from high school, she chose to go by Noelle — Holmes' middle name — not Cruise. "She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name," a source told Page Six, adding that Suri is keen to carve her own path in life.