Blake Lively's Mean Girl Joke About Kate Middleton Was The Real Tell She's The Worst

In case anybody's been wondering why Blake Lively's reputation in Hollywood has soured, they need look no further than her March 2024 dig at Catherine, Princess of Wales. In an Instagram promo post that aged like fine milk, Lively shaded the royal by poking fun at Kate's epic Mother's Day fake photo controversy. "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I've been MIA," she captioned a comically over-the-top edited pic of herself lounging by a pool (via People).

Given the fact that the world's media was awash with speculation over Kate's sudden disappearance from public life, the target of Lively's joke was obvious. But the smile was quickly wiped off of her face when Kate made the shocking announcement she had been diagnosed with cancer. Lively was "mortified" over the joke and promptly deleted the post. "I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," Lively posted on Instagram Stories (via Variety). "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

However, the damage was done. "As a mother of FOUR who complained about media attention, she should have known better !" fumed one commenter on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Hope she and other mean girl/bullies learn from this. Karma is coming," another added. Well, it seems that time has come.