Blake Lively's Mean Girl Joke About Kate Middleton Was The Real Tell She's The Worst
In case anybody's been wondering why Blake Lively's reputation in Hollywood has soured, they need look no further than her March 2024 dig at Catherine, Princess of Wales. In an Instagram promo post that aged like fine milk, Lively shaded the royal by poking fun at Kate's epic Mother's Day fake photo controversy. "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I've been MIA," she captioned a comically over-the-top edited pic of herself lounging by a pool (via People).
Given the fact that the world's media was awash with speculation over Kate's sudden disappearance from public life, the target of Lively's joke was obvious. But the smile was quickly wiped off of her face when Kate made the shocking announcement she had been diagnosed with cancer. Lively was "mortified" over the joke and promptly deleted the post. "I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," Lively posted on Instagram Stories (via Variety). "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."
However, the damage was done. "As a mother of FOUR who complained about media attention, she should have known better !" fumed one commenter on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Hope she and other mean girl/bullies learn from this. Karma is coming," another added. Well, it seems that time has come.
Inside Blake's behind-the-scenes drama
As adverse reports about Blake Lively flow, fans appear to be jumping ship. It started with claims of a feud between Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-star and director of her new film, "It Ends With Us." Sources from both camps pointed the finger, with some blaming Baldoni for the fallout, and others, Lively. A source told TMZ Lively felt like Baldoni "fat-shamed" her and unnecessarily dragged out kissing scenes, while others claimed Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, tried to muscle in on the movie's post-production process.
However, Lively's behavior after the cameras stopped rolling focused the spotlight firmly on her. She came under fire from industry insiders and online critics alike for supposed transgressions while publicizing the movie, including promoting her hair care line, shilling her beverage company, Betty Buzz, and making light of the film's serious subject matter, domestic violence.
"Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it," Lively told moviegoers on TikTok. Social media was quick to pounce. "Blake Lively really missed the mark here. Promoting a serious movie about domestic abuse like it's a fun girl's night out is incredibly tone-deaf," a commenter wrote on X. "I didn't know anything about this movie other than the promotion I've seen on social media. I had no idea it was about domestic violence, I just thought it was some (probably average) romantic comedy drama. Wow, wtf is she doing?" another asked.