Trump Claims Melania Doesn't Believe The Personal Attacks (But We're Not So Sure)

The Obamas battered Donald Trump's ego so badly in their Democratic National Convention speeches that Trump keeps bringing them up during his rallies. If he's to be believed, Melania Trump has been trying to soothe his wounded pride by assuring him that Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are totally wrong about him. However, Donald's recollection of an interaction with his wife is highly suspect.

Perhaps seeing the Obamas' warm DNC hug made Donald miss Melania. Right before he shared an anecdote about his absentee wife during a rally in Arizona, Donald was bellyaching about the undoubtedly united Democratic couple. "They're all nasty, nasty, people," he huffed. After whining a bit about how the Obamas had attacked his character, Donald recalled, "Our great first lady says, 'But you're not that way, darling ... but darling, you're not that way.'" It's unclear when Melania and Donald were having this conversation, as her appearances on the campaign trail have been rarer than an apology from her husband for anything. The question "Where's Melania?" has even trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, and her disappearing act had Stephen Colbert speculating about her whereabouts on his show.

On "The Late Show," actor Laura Benanti reprised her role as Melania. She portrayed the former first lady as being so desperate to get away from Donald that she attended the DNC. "There is no chance my husband will be here," Benanti said while in character. But to hear Donald tell it, he and Melania have a relationship straight out of a sitcom.