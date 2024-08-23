Trump Can't Hide His Wounded Ego After The Obamas Rejected His Unexpected Praise

A sign Donald Trump was shaking in his rumored lifts ahead of the Obamas' DNC speech double-whammy was his shocking decision to praise the political power couple. While he's usually not one to turn down an opportunity to attack his enemies, Trump suggested that his long-standing beef with Barack Obama was a thing of the past in a CNN interview conducted before Barack and Michelle Obama took the stage at Chicago's United Center. "I like him. I think he's a nice gentleman," he said.

After saying that one of his quibbles with Barack was his foreign trade policy, Trump reverted to playing nice by throwing in some kind words for Michelle. "I happen to like him. I respect him, and I respect his wife," he added. How very demure, very mindful of him. But if his ploy was to get the Obamas to take it easy on him in front of the 21 million viewers who tuned in to watch the couple speak, he was disappointed. Michelle has said she'll never forgive Trump for promoting the birtherism conspiracy theory about her husband, and this was evident when she addressed voters. "It's his same old con," she said of Trump's campaign. "Doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions." She also suggested that Trump can't stand seeing a Black couple such as her husband and herself being so accomplished. However, it was Barack's speech that really got under Trump's potentially damaged skin.