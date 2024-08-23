Trump Can't Hide His Wounded Ego After The Obamas Rejected His Unexpected Praise
A sign Donald Trump was shaking in his rumored lifts ahead of the Obamas' DNC speech double-whammy was his shocking decision to praise the political power couple. While he's usually not one to turn down an opportunity to attack his enemies, Trump suggested that his long-standing beef with Barack Obama was a thing of the past in a CNN interview conducted before Barack and Michelle Obama took the stage at Chicago's United Center. "I like him. I think he's a nice gentleman," he said.
After saying that one of his quibbles with Barack was his foreign trade policy, Trump reverted to playing nice by throwing in some kind words for Michelle. "I happen to like him. I respect him, and I respect his wife," he added. How very demure, very mindful of him. But if his ploy was to get the Obamas to take it easy on him in front of the 21 million viewers who tuned in to watch the couple speak, he was disappointed. Michelle has said she'll never forgive Trump for promoting the birtherism conspiracy theory about her husband, and this was evident when she addressed voters. "It's his same old con," she said of Trump's campaign. "Doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions." She also suggested that Trump can't stand seeing a Black couple such as her husband and herself being so accomplished. However, it was Barack's speech that really got under Trump's potentially damaged skin.
Donald Trump whined about Barack Obama getting 'personal'
The new Obama mantra seems to be, "When they go low, we try to make them cry." During his DNC speech, Barack Obama delivered a flurry of blows to Donald Trump's ego while listing off some of "The Apprentice" alum's least presidential behaviors. "There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes," he said. As Barack delivered that last line, he mimicked Donald's accordion-hands gesture but paused and mischievously glanced down at his hands when they were very close together. George Conway tweeted a video clip of the moment and wrote, "Wow this clip has really mushroomed on social media." This was likely a reference to Stormy Daniels comparing part of Donald's anatomy to a stubby mushroom on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Ummmm, check out what Obama does with his hands when he talks about Trump's obsession with crowd sizes. pic.twitter.com/pnOqRVUyP9
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 21, 2024
Trump reacted to Barack's shady diss during a rally in North Carolina. "He was very nasty last night. I try and be nice to people, you know?" he said. Every person Trump has given a brutal nickname knows this claim deserves four Pinocchios. Trump also seemed to forget that he's not the sitting president during his rant. "[Barack] was taking shots at your president. And so was Michelle. They always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy, don't get personal.' And yet they are getting personal all night long, these people," he groused. "Do I still have to stick to policy?" The biggest jaw-dropper here is the man who mocks Joe Biden's stutter and goes off on tangents about sharks and Al Capone acting like he's a policy candidate.