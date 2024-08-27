Single Christina Hall Puts Her Revenge Body On Full Display Amid Josh Divorce Drama

Watch out, world, she's newly single and ready to mingle! Christina Hall's third divorce is looming, but the reality realtor isn't wasting any time crying into a tub of Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey. Instead, she's hitting the beach and showing off her revenge body in an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weenie, black and white Louis Vuitton bikini.

Some might think that Christina's messy split from Josh Hall would put her lavish lifestyle on hold, but it appeared to be the last thing on her mind as she posed on her hotel balcony, smiling brightly with palm trees swaying and turquoise waves crashing behind her. "This trip just hits different," she captioned the gorgeous pic.

Christina also posted a video on her Instagram Stories, showing suitcases at the bottom of her stairs. "When you need a man to do the heavy lifting. Actually, just a really strong assistant. Cheaper & safer choice," she captioned it. Then, to make it doubly clear that it's a case of "Josh, who?" she shared a video of her getting the tattoo from her wedding finger lasered off. Maybe it wasn't a joke when Christina hinted that she had her sights on husband number four. "Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband," she wrote in another Story, notes People.