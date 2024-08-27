Single Christina Hall Puts Her Revenge Body On Full Display Amid Josh Divorce Drama
Watch out, world, she's newly single and ready to mingle! Christina Hall's third divorce is looming, but the reality realtor isn't wasting any time crying into a tub of Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey. Instead, she's hitting the beach and showing off her revenge body in an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weenie, black and white Louis Vuitton bikini.
Some might think that Christina's messy split from Josh Hall would put her lavish lifestyle on hold, but it appeared to be the last thing on her mind as she posed on her hotel balcony, smiling brightly with palm trees swaying and turquoise waves crashing behind her. "This trip just hits different," she captioned the gorgeous pic.
Christina also posted a video on her Instagram Stories, showing suitcases at the bottom of her stairs. "When you need a man to do the heavy lifting. Actually, just a really strong assistant. Cheaper & safer choice," she captioned it. Then, to make it doubly clear that it's a case of "Josh, who?" she shared a video of her getting the tattoo from her wedding finger lasered off. Maybe it wasn't a joke when Christina hinted that she had her sights on husband number four. "Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband," she wrote in another Story, notes People.
Christina's enjoying the single life
All jokes aside, Christina Hall's upcoming divorce is becoming a nasty and expensive ordeal. In his divorce papers, Josh Hall is demanding spousal support from Christina. Adding to the indignity, she claims he transferred $35,000 from a Tennessee rental property she owns to his personal account on July 7.
"The day after I communicated to Josh that I would be filing for dissolution, Josh contacted my professional property manager via text and stated 'Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you," she claimed in court documents filed on July 15. A friend of Josh's denied any wrongdoing. "Josh requested the property manager's payment because he handled all of the bills for their rental properties," they told People on July 25.
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Josh was shocked and stunned by their split. He didn't see it coming, apparently, and was left broken-hearted. Christina's having none of it, though. "He's painting a picture that he is a victim, like he hasn't done anything wrong — and she's not going to allow that to happen," a source told Us Weekly on July 29.