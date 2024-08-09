Christina Hall's Sights On Husband Number 4 Have Everyone Begging Her To Pump The Brakes

It's barely been a hot minute since Christina and Josh Hall filed divorce papers against each other, and Christina's already joking about divorcing her next husband. Unsurprisingly, some fans think the joke's a bit too soon — even if she's the punchline.

In case you've been out of the loop, the HGTV stars called it quits in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage. According to People, Josh was the first to file, citing the classic "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. Christina wasn't about to let him have the last word, however, as she quickly filed her own documents with the added demand to shut down Josh's spousal support request. And as if things weren't messy enough, the two have taken their spat to social media, with Christina swinging first. "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise.'" Interestingly, Josh, who filed first, claimed in his own post that the divorce wasn't even his idea. "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he penned.

With both of them wanting different outcomes from the divorce, the proceedings could drag on for a while. But Christina's clearly done — already joking about husband number four. Fans, however, think she might want to cool it.