Christina Hall's Sights On Husband Number 4 Have Everyone Begging Her To Pump The Brakes
It's barely been a hot minute since Christina and Josh Hall filed divorce papers against each other, and Christina's already joking about divorcing her next husband. Unsurprisingly, some fans think the joke's a bit too soon — even if she's the punchline.
In case you've been out of the loop, the HGTV stars called it quits in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage. According to People, Josh was the first to file, citing the classic "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. Christina wasn't about to let him have the last word, however, as she quickly filed her own documents with the added demand to shut down Josh's spousal support request. And as if things weren't messy enough, the two have taken their spat to social media, with Christina swinging first. "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise.'" Interestingly, Josh, who filed first, claimed in his own post that the divorce wasn't even his idea. "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he penned.
With both of them wanting different outcomes from the divorce, the proceedings could drag on for a while. But Christina's clearly done — already joking about husband number four. Fans, however, think she might want to cool it.
Fans think Christina should take a break from dating
Perhaps in an effort to lighten the mood — or maybe just add fuel to the fire — Christina Hall decided to crack a joke about her messy divorce on Instagram. In a Story, she pleaded with potential suitors to hold off on their swooning, as she's not exactly in the market for yet another husbamd. "Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband," she wrote. But fans didn't exactly find it hilarious, with many suggesting that Christina might want to be serious about embracing the single life for a bit.
"sounds like #ChristinaHall is unhinged," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), with another saying, "No more marriage to any other man... That's not your answer." Things weren't any kinder on Reddit, with fans roasting Christina for her rapid-fire marriages without much thought for how it might be affecting her children. "To have three marriages in such a short time just doesn't speak well of her decision making... Her kids will pay for that," one pointed out. "She's also showing her kids that as long as you have the hots for someone, it's okay to just act impulsively and get hitched," said another.
Even with the jokes, a third divorce is no laughing matter, of course. But Christina's ex, Tarek El-Moussa, seems confident she'll bounce back from the drama. "I think life's tough, s*** happens. I think she's gonna get through this," he told E! News. "We're here to support her. We got one shot at life, we gotta do what's best for us. Whatever she needs, we're here to help."