Strange Things About Ivanka Trump That Everyone Ignores

As Donald Trump's second born, Ivanka Trump had a unique and unconventional childhood that continued well into her adult years. This resulted in more than a few strange things about Ivanka and her life that are either unknown or ignored.

For instance, the eyebrow-raising things Donald has said about his daughter can definitely be filed under "P" for peculiar. Rather than being proud of her Ivy League education and business smarts, Donald chooses to focus on Ivanka's physical attributes with infamously cringe results. "She's six feet tall, she's got the best body," he told Howard Stern in 2003. "She's actually always been very voluptuous," he boasted in a 2004 follow-up appearance.

While Ivanka has always been a fierce defender of her dad, no matter how bizarre or inappropriate his remarks, their relationship may not be as close as it once was judging by the shade in Ivanka's 2024 Father's Day shoutout. In a move that's sure to have put Donald's nose out of joint, she failed to namecheck him in her generic message. But an unorthodox relationship with Donald isn't the only odd thing in Ivanka's life. There are the weird things about Ivanka and Jared Kushner's marriage, such as their business-like relationship, their insistence on always holding hands in public, and their off-camera coldness. All of that just scratches the surface, though, as we look at some other curious things about Ivanka Trump.