Inside King Charles And Queen Camilla's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle

When, in September 2022, King Charles ascended the throne, he inherited a legacy rich in wealth and luxury. But this is no surprise, given the British Royal Family's status as one of the oldest and wealthiest monarchies in the world. In a 2021 article by Forbes, the British Royal Family's net worth was valued at $28 billion, with King Charles reportedly having a personal net worth of $300 million at the time, per Times Now World. After becoming king, however, Charles's wealth saw a significant increase, with The Sunday Times Rich List listing his 2024 net worth as an estimated $772 million. Similarly, since becoming a senior member of the royal family in the 2000s, King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, has also amassed a lot of wealth. As of the time of writing, Celebrity Net Worth puts her net worth at $5 Million.

Between the couple's enormous wealth, Charles and Camilla, who have enjoyed a decades-long relationship, have access to some of the world's finest things. For instance, when the couple got engaged in 2005, Charles popped the big question with a five-carat emerald-cut diamond estimated to be worth over $280,000. The ring, a family heirloom, was reportedly gifted to the Queen Mother following the birth of her daughter Queen Elizabeth II in 1926. A six-figure engagement ring is, however, only a tiny drop in the mighty ocean of this royal couple's luxury life.