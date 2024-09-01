Inside King Charles And Queen Camilla's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle
When, in September 2022, King Charles ascended the throne, he inherited a legacy rich in wealth and luxury. But this is no surprise, given the British Royal Family's status as one of the oldest and wealthiest monarchies in the world. In a 2021 article by Forbes, the British Royal Family's net worth was valued at $28 billion, with King Charles reportedly having a personal net worth of $300 million at the time, per Times Now World. After becoming king, however, Charles's wealth saw a significant increase, with The Sunday Times Rich List listing his 2024 net worth as an estimated $772 million. Similarly, since becoming a senior member of the royal family in the 2000s, King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, has also amassed a lot of wealth. As of the time of writing, Celebrity Net Worth puts her net worth at $5 Million.
Between the couple's enormous wealth, Charles and Camilla, who have enjoyed a decades-long relationship, have access to some of the world's finest things. For instance, when the couple got engaged in 2005, Charles popped the big question with a five-carat emerald-cut diamond estimated to be worth over $280,000. The ring, a family heirloom, was reportedly gifted to the Queen Mother following the birth of her daughter Queen Elizabeth II in 1926. A six-figure engagement ring is, however, only a tiny drop in the mighty ocean of this royal couple's luxury life.
King Charles and Camilla's luxurious life at Buckingham Palace
Every reigning British monarch is expected to live in Buckingham Palace, as has been tradition for several decades. King Charles is breaking away from this tradition as, according to The Sun, he and Queen Camilla spend most of their time in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003.The reason? Charles believes the palace is too boring to be his home. "Charles is no fan of 'the big house,' as he calls Buckingham Palace," a royal insider told the Daily Mail. "He doesn't see it as a viable future home or a house that's fit for purpose in the modern world."
When they are in the palace, however, King Charles and Queen Camilla can make the most of it. As stated on the official Royal Family website, Buckingham Palace boasts a total of 775 rooms, 52 of which are royal and guest bedrooms. And if they ever feel like relaxing, the royal couple could take a swim in the palace's secret swimming pool, which was built back in 1939 as a surprise for the late Queen Elizabeth II and her little sister Princess Margaret. Other remarkable amenities in Buckingham Palace include a cinema, a jeweler's shop, and a doctor's office. King Charles and Queen Camilla also never had to do anything themselves as they had over 1,000 servants working in the Palace, per a 2016 Forbes article.
He made big bucks from the Duchy of Cornwall
After Queen Elizabeth II's ascension in February 1952, Charles automatically became the Duke of Cornwall, a title reserved by law for the eldest son of the monarch. By way of his new status, Charles gained possession of the Duchy of Cornwall, one of the two royal duchies in England. Though he had no access to the Duchy's capital value, profits from the estate went solely to Charles during his 70 years of holding the title.
Charles reportedly spent the bulk of his Duchy income covering the cost of official royal duties, as well as some other charitable efforts. A good percentage of the income was also allocated to taking care of his personal needs and payment of salaries for his private staff. For the 2007-2008 financial year, King Charles earned £16.3 million (about $21.5 million) from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, per Statista. The following year, he saw a 1.23% increase, with his earnings bumping up to £16.5 million. By the 2015-2016 financial year, however, his income had leaped to a whopping £20.47 million. In the last financial year before he became king, Charles received a total of £23 million in income from the Duchy of Cornwall.
Following his ascension to the British throne, however, Charles gave up his Duke of Cornwall title, leaving behind the enormous benefits and privileges that came with it.
King Charles inherited the Duchy of Lancaster
Though he stopped holding the title of Duke of Cornwall, becoming monarch of the United Kingdom has one too many perks, one of which is the new title of Duke of Lancaster. Upon his ascension to the throne, Charles inherited the title formerly held by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and reserved for reigning monarchs. Alongside the title, Charles also inherited the Duchy of Lancaster, a royal duchy with a net asset value of £647.6 million, as of March 2024.
The estate, spanning thousands of acres of land in England and Wales, comprises properties spread across Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, and Lincolnshire. According to its website, the Duchy primarily exists to "provide income for the Sovereign as Duke of Lancaster, although the Sovereign is not entitled to any of the capital assets of the Duchy." In his first payout from the estate, King Charles received £27 million in income.
Though Buckingham Palace has described the Duchy business as "private," income from the estate has been at the forefront of controversies over the years. According to an article published by The Guardian in November 2023, King Charles's inheritance of the Duchy of Lancaster brings him into an age-long tradition of benefitting from bona vacantia, which are financial assets owned by people who passed away without a will or next of kin.
He has a $25 billion real estate empire
As the reigning king of England, King Charles sits on a $25 billion real estate empire, the majority of which is controlled by the Crown Estate. According to Forbes, Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the royal family, is valued at an estimated $4.9 billion as of 2024. Windsor Castle, another of the royal family's properties, has an estimated market value of $743 million. Also included in the king's real estate portfolio is Kensington Palace, the official residence of Prince Williams and his wife Kate Middleton, valued at $630 million. The Tower of London, best known as the site of execution for three previous Queens of England, is said to be worth an estimated $1.1 billion.
Balmoral Castle, a personal favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II (and where she died peacefully in September 2022) stands at an impressive valuation of $118 million. Sandringham House, situated in Norfolk, is valued at about $77 million. Sandringham, alongside Balmoral, are the only two royal properties not controlled by The Crown Estate. Because they are privately owned by the monarch, Sandringham and Balmoral have been passed down from generation to generation and are currently owned by King Charles, who inherited them from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Though Hampton Court Palace, valued at $1.2 billion at the time of writing, remains unoccupied by the royal family, it is a top destination spot for tourists and royal fans. Notably, it also served as the location for some scenes in "Bridgerton" and its spin-off "Queen Charlotte."
Camilla inherited thousands of pounds from her parents
Before getting married to King Charles in 2005, Queen Camilla had a comfortable life. Born in July 1947 to Army officer turned successful businessman Major Bruce Shand and British Aristocrat Rosalind Cubbit, Camilla's childhood was "perfect in every way," as she once proclaimed (via the Daily Mail). Unsurprisingly, the future queen shared a close bond with Shand and Cubbit. "We had this enchanted childhood. Unlike a lot of our generation, we had this incredibly warm, easy relationship with our parents," she disclosed in an interview with Vanity Fair.
Because of her family's upper-class status, a young Camilla enjoyed a quality education spanning three countries: the U.K., Switzerland, and France. Notably, the future queen grew up on The Laines, a seven-bedroom country home tucked away in East Sussex. In 1994, after Cubbit's death, The Laines was listed on the market and ended up getting sold to actor James Wilby. By 2015, however, The Laine was on the market, this time with a valuation of $3.5 million.
Luckily, Camilla's wealthy background was not all about great education and a fancy house; it also meant a juicy inheritance. According to The Independent, Camilla's maternal grandparents left her an inheritance of £500,000, and while it is unclear how much personal wealth she commands, Celebrity Net Worth puts her current net worth at $5 million.
Camilla has an £850K mansion
In July 1973, Camilla Parker Bowles married her first husband, Captain Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she would go on to have two kids: son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Parker Bowles. After years of unfaithfulness from both parties, Camilla and Andrew separated in 1992, announcing their divorce three years later. "Throughout our marriage, we have always tended to follow rather different interests, but in recent years we have led completely separate lives," the couple wrote in a joint statement shared at the time, per The Sydney Morning Herald.
Following her separation from Parker Bowles, Camilla purchased Ray Mill House, a £850,000 property in Lacock, Wiltshire which served as her official residence up until 2005. Despite her marriage to Charles, Camilla continues to find solace in the solitude that Ray Mill House has to offer. Notably, the queen consort retreated to the property after the state funeral and mourning period that followed the death of Queen Elizabeth. "Ray Mill is the only place where she can literally and metaphorically kick off her shoes and spend time with family and friends in a really informal setting," a source close to the royal family told The Telegraph. "It's an escape from royal life and it will be treasured even more greatly now."
King Charles and Camilla's designer wardrobe
During his reign as Prince of Wales, King Charles achieved style icon status. So much so that in 2023, Esquire named him the best-dressed royal since King Charles II. Unsurprisingly, through his style evolution, Charles has proven himself a big fan of several high-end fashion brands. For his tailored suits, you will most likely find the king in a piece from bespoke British designer Gieves & Hawkes. Charles is also known for his long-standing patronage of British giant fashion brand Burberry. Notably, in 1999, Charles, in his then-capacity as Prince of Wales granted Burberry a Royal Warrant, a special recognition awarded to brands and people that have long served the royal family. In May 2024, the king reinstated Burberry's Royal Warrant, which had been void by Queen Elizabeth's death.
Similarly, Queen Camilla has proven herself a style icon with a wide array of jaw-dropping outfits. In her time as a working senior member of the royal family, Camilla has opted for different popular fashion brands, including Bottega Veneta, BVLGARI, and Chanel. Particularly, the queen is said to be a big fan of British designer Anna Valentine, who has been credited for elevating her style over the years. Between her love for designer clothing and accessories, though, Camilla, like many others, will always prioritize comfort. "What is important to the Queen is the same as what's important for millions of women, to feel comfortable and confident and always look appropriate," Fiona Clare, a trusted couturier once told The Telegraph of the queen.
King Charles' luxury car collection
Amongst his many interests, King Charles is an avid lover of luxury cars. "Luxury cars have long been associated with the monarch, and King Charles III, in particular, is known for his fondness of motor vehicles," Nationwide Vehicle Contracts director told CBS News in the days leading up to the king's coronation. "His impressive collection features sentimental value with motors passed down from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to cars bought for him by his parents."
According to a report by The Guardian, Charles's luxury car collection is worth an estimated value of £6.3 million. Among the cars in his collection is a 1970 Aston Martin DB6, a 21st birthday gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Valued at least £2 million, the luxury car was converted in 2008 to run on bioethanol, to support Charles' efforts as a climate advocate. "Sure, he loves his Aston Martins, but his majesty is also a long-time advocate of protecting the planet," Chris Jevons, Sales and Marketing Manager Commercial Director of JTAPE Limited told Express.
Additionally, the king's fleet boasts two Bentley limousines originally gifted to the royal family in 2002 for the late Queen Elizabeth II's golden jubilee, a 1950 one-of-eight Rolls-Royce Phantom IV the queen bought before her ascension, a 1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V originally owned by the Queen Mother, and a 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, another gift to Queen Elizabeth, this time for her silver jubilee. Though most of the cars in the fleet are controlled by the crown, they are sometimes privately used by the king.
The couple gives and receives some very expensive gifts
When you are the king and queen of England, you can expect nothing short of royal treatment, even when you are far away from your palace. During a 2024 visit to France, King Charles and Queen Camilla were treated to a lavish lobster dinner with President Emmanuel Macron. The star-studded event, with an exotic menu featuring blue lobster and rose macaroons, also had the likes of British actor Hugh Grant, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, and Ivorian football player Didier Drogba in attendance. According to the BBC, the lavish dinner cost a whopping £400,000.
Ahead of his coronation in 2023, news broke that The London Tea Exchange, a leading British tea shop, would be presenting King Charles with a special tea. The tea, coated in gold was dubbed the world's most expensive tea by the company, with a price tag of £1.4 million. Speaking to The National, the London Tea Exchange described their gift as an "aromatic blend of herbal and floral notes," merging the "diverse traditions of tea worldwide."
In the same vein, King Charles pulls all the stops when he is doing the giving. To celebrate Prince George's first birthday back in 2014, Charles had a Victorian-style "Shepherd's hut" by Dorset-based company Plankbridge presented to his oldest grandson. To celebrate Queen Camilla's 77th birthday in July 2024, the king reportedly gifted her a special piece of jewelry from his late mother's exquisite collection.
King Charles and Camilla have an impressive jewelry collection
Upon his ascension, King Charles inherited an impressive collection of Crown Jewels, made up of over 100 objects and 23,000 gemstones. Some of the most popular pieces from the Crown Jewels include Queen Mary's Crown, used to crown consorts, and the Imperial State Crown, often worn by the king or queen during state occasions. Notably, the Crown Jewels also include items used during the coronation, otherwise known as the Coronation Regalia. Though considered priceless due to its cultural and historical significance, the Crown Jewels collection is estimated to be worth between £3 billion and £5 billion, per The Standard.
Alongside the Crown Jewels, King Charles may have inherited his mother Queen Elizabeth's personal jewelry collection made up of inherited pieces, gifts, and personal purchases during her reign. Amongst other items, there are presumably about 50 tiaras in the late queen's personal collection. With the queen's will being private, it is unclear how much of the queen's private jewel collection went to King Charles.
And while she might not have a royal inheritance, Queen Camilla also has racked up quite a jewelry collection for herself. According to Only Natural Diamonds, like Charles, Queen Camilla is believed to have also inherited some items from Queen Elizabeth's personal jewelry collection.
The king boasts an impressive investment portfolio
Given his enormous wealth, it is no surprise that King Charles has several investments to his name. Back in 2003, journalists from The Times uncovered £43 million worth of shares in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE), belonging to the queen. The king is believed to have inherited these shares, alongside some of the queen's other personal investments majority of which were in leading British companies, per The Telegraph. Outside of those inherited, King Charles also has some personal investments of his own.
In 2017, The Guardian published a report revealing that the Duchy of Cornwall, Charles' private estate at the time, had invested millions of pounds in companies and shares outside of the United Kingdom. Particularly, the king was found to have a $113,500 investment in Sustainable Forestry Management, a Bermudian company belonging to his friend. Though it is unclear if Camilla holds other investments, her Ray Mill House is believed to have appreciated in value over the years.
Beyond the stock market and company shares, King Charles's art collection, personal and Crown-owned also serves as a form of investment. With over 7,000 paintings and 450,000 photographs, the million-dollar collection is only expected to increase in value as the years pass by.