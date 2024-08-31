Is Barron Trump Even Athletic? Donald's Repetitive Boasting Leaves Us With Questions

Donald Trump loves to brag about youngest child, and he especially can't stop talking about Barron Trump's height and athleticism. Donald repeatedly mentions those two traits whenever Barron's name comes up in interviews. "Barron is a very good athlete. He's very tall," Donald boasted to "The Megyn Kelly Show" in 2023. The former president's son is reportedly involved in several sports, but there is one that is closest to his heart. "He plays golf and — different sports. Soccer, loves soccer, very good at soccer. He's a good athlete, Barron," Donald said on the "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" podcast in August 2024.

Thanks largely to Melania Trump's efforts to keep Barron out of the spotlight, the public has seen little of the only Trump child to live in the White House. So, it's hard to assess whether he's as talented as his father claims. Melania has also suggested that Barron is "all into sports" while addressing a crowd in Lynchburg, Virginia, in November 2018, according to Town & Country. However, her statement doesn't shed light on whether that means her son enjoys watching sports or whether he has actually has any athletic prowess.

We do know that Barron played soccer in school, notably joining the D.C. United U-12 team in 2017, when he was 11. He was a midfielder on the team for one season. He continued to invest in the sport, joining the Arlington Soccer Association's U-13 team for the 2018-19 season. What came of his sports aspirations after that is less clear.