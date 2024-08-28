Did Trump Hug His Kids After Near-Fatal Shooting? He Didn't Care Enough To Answer

Former President Donald Trump got real with Dr. Phil about surviving a shocking assassination attempt — but don't expect any heartwarming moments. From his thoughts on why he was spared to his reflections — or lack thereof — on the experience, Trump had plenty to say. However, one thing that seemed to escape him? The idea that life's too short not to hug your kids a little tighter.

In the Merit+ interview, Dr. Phil didn't waste any time getting to the juicy stuff, immediately asking Trump why he thought he had dodged death. Trump's answer? A straight-up divine intervention. "So there had to be some great power," he declared. "The only reason I think [I was spared], is that God loves our country, and he thinks we're going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back. It's so bad right now what's happening when you look at the crime, the horrible things that are happening inside our country. It could be solved. It could be solved very quickly. It has to be God." And when Dr. Phil asked if his life was meant to be saved so he, in turn, could save the country, Trump confidently responded, "God believes that." Well, that's one way to look at it!

But when the conversation shifted to whether this near-death experience made him appreciate his family more or perhaps be closer to all of his children, Trump's response was — well, classic Trump. Instead of offering any heartfelt reflections, he dodged the question entirely, leaving us wondering if the reality of what happened had even crossed his mind.