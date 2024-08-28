Did Trump Hug His Kids After Near-Fatal Shooting? He Didn't Care Enough To Answer
Former President Donald Trump got real with Dr. Phil about surviving a shocking assassination attempt — but don't expect any heartwarming moments. From his thoughts on why he was spared to his reflections — or lack thereof — on the experience, Trump had plenty to say. However, one thing that seemed to escape him? The idea that life's too short not to hug your kids a little tighter.
In the Merit+ interview, Dr. Phil didn't waste any time getting to the juicy stuff, immediately asking Trump why he thought he had dodged death. Trump's answer? A straight-up divine intervention. "So there had to be some great power," he declared. "The only reason I think [I was spared], is that God loves our country, and he thinks we're going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back. It's so bad right now what's happening when you look at the crime, the horrible things that are happening inside our country. It could be solved. It could be solved very quickly. It has to be God." And when Dr. Phil asked if his life was meant to be saved so he, in turn, could save the country, Trump confidently responded, "God believes that." Well, that's one way to look at it!
But when the conversation shifted to whether this near-death experience made him appreciate his family more or perhaps be closer to all of his children, Trump's response was — well, classic Trump. Instead of offering any heartfelt reflections, he dodged the question entirely, leaving us wondering if the reality of what happened had even crossed his mind.
It doesn't seem that the assassination attempt did anything to Trump's relationship with his kids
You'd think a brush with death might inspire Donald Trump to get all sentimental, maybe even make him hug his kids a little tighter. But during his chat with Dr. Phil, it seems those warm and fuzzy feelings were nowhere to be found. Dr. Phil didn't beat around the bush, asking, "Has it changed anything about you? Did you hug your kids extra hard?"
Instead of a heartwarming confession, Trump veered off into a completely different topic, refusing to address the family part and instead going on about how being president is apparently the riskiest gig on the planet. "A lot of people ask me, and a lot of people say like, have you developed any fear? Look, being president is a dangerous job," he said. "It's much more dangerous than a racecar driver, than anything." And just when you thought the conversation couldn't get any more off-track, he switched to discussing immigration and talked about how unsafe he felt at the border. Clearly, that's the main takeaway from nearly getting assassinated.
Meanwhile, his son, Donald Trump Jr., is out there insisting that his dad's a changed man now, though what exactly has changed is anyone's guess. "There are events that change you for a couple of minutes and there's events that change you permanently," he said at an Axios event, noted USA Today. That said, Trump appears thrilled to still be kicking, believing that he's got a higher calling. "If I win that, that would really serve to say that if there's some incredible power up there that wanted me to be involved in saving [the country] — and maybe it's more than saving the nation. Maybe it's saving the world." Okay, sure!