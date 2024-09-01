Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Has Had Quite The Transformation

Sami Sheen, the daughter of "Wild Things" actor Denise Richards and "Wall Street" star Charlie Sheen, was just a baby when she made her debut on the small screen. Her acting career was short-lived, but Sami didn't exactly decide to shun the spotlight. Her famous name helped her acquire a following on OnlyFans, and she began changing her looks dramatically after joining the online platform.

Charlie and Richards welcomed their first daughter in March 2004. She was known as "Sam" when she was born, and Richards told People that Charlie picked out her name. "She's named after the cat," she revealed. "We don't have the cat anymore, though." At least Sami didn't grow up confused over whether her parents were scolding her or the feline.

When Richards appeared alongside Sheen on "Two and Half Men" in 2004, Sami played her character's infant daughter. "She did great," Richards told the Herald-Tribune. However, the proud mom added that she and Charlie did not want Sami to pursue child stardom. "We would prefer she stay in school," she explained. Richards revealed that baby Sami was fascinated by the family dog, and the tot gained another playmate when her sister Lola was born in 2005. By the time Lola arrived, Richards had decided to divorce Charlie. The acrimonious split kept Sami in the spotlight as her parents fought over custody and child support, and this wasn't the only reason her childhood was far from ordinary.