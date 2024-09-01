Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Has Had Quite The Transformation
Sami Sheen, the daughter of "Wild Things" actor Denise Richards and "Wall Street" star Charlie Sheen, was just a baby when she made her debut on the small screen. Her acting career was short-lived, but Sami didn't exactly decide to shun the spotlight. Her famous name helped her acquire a following on OnlyFans, and she began changing her looks dramatically after joining the online platform.
Charlie and Richards welcomed their first daughter in March 2004. She was known as "Sam" when she was born, and Richards told People that Charlie picked out her name. "She's named after the cat," she revealed. "We don't have the cat anymore, though." At least Sami didn't grow up confused over whether her parents were scolding her or the feline.
When Richards appeared alongside Sheen on "Two and Half Men" in 2004, Sami played her character's infant daughter. "She did great," Richards told the Herald-Tribune. However, the proud mom added that she and Charlie did not want Sami to pursue child stardom. "We would prefer she stay in school," she explained. Richards revealed that baby Sami was fascinated by the family dog, and the tot gained another playmate when her sister Lola was born in 2005. By the time Lola arrived, Richards had decided to divorce Charlie. The acrimonious split kept Sami in the spotlight as her parents fought over custody and child support, and this wasn't the only reason her childhood was far from ordinary.
Sami Sheen's early reality TV career
One of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's post-divorce skirmishes was over Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen's participation in the E! reality series "Denise Richards: It's Complicated." Per "Today," Charlie didn't want the girls on the show, but he lost that battle. In a 2008 episode titled "Desperate House Mom," Richards constructed a large playhouse for the girls. When she asked Sami, "How do you like the house I built you?" Sami replied, "Oh, not so much" — and promptly slammed her new Dutch door in her mom's face.
Sheen was engaged to another future ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, when Richards' show premiered. In an Us Weekly interview, Mueller had something to say about Sami and Lola's reality careers. "Charlie and I both think it's exploitative and not good," she shared. However, Richards insisted that her girls enjoyed filming the show. "My daughters don't even ask about the cameras," she told People in 2009. Richards revealed that one aspect of filming Sami especially liked was craft services. "Sami would say, 'The people with the snacks left their snacks here,'" she recalled.
One episode of "It's Complicated" dealt with tabloid woes. In addition to making headlines with her divorce drama, Richards was vilified over her relationship with Richie Sambora, which caused her to break down at times. In a 2007 Glamour interview, she recounted one occasion when Sami asked her why she was upset. "I told her, 'You know what? Sometimes moms get sad too. It's OK,'" she recalled. "She gave me a hug and my heart just broke."
The dark side of being Charlie Sheen's daughter
In 2011, Denise Richards told "Today" that she had tried to keep Sami Sheen and her younger sister in the dark about Charlie Sheen's most disturbing behavior. Richards also started educating her daughters about how substance use can change people. "I did have to have a conversation with them about addiction and got a book to read to them," she said (via HuffPost). But there was only so much she could do to protect the girls from the fallout of their father's actions.
Charlie would occasionally pop up in their lives, like when he attended one of Sami's soccer games in 2011. After Brooke Mueller became unable to care for her and Charlie's twins, Max and Bob, Sami and Lola Sheen also briefly shared their home with their half-brothers. Richards won custody of the twins but relinquished it in 2013 when the boys exhibited alarming behavior. According to TMZ, Bob once injured Sami by hurling a toy at her head.
Charlie hurt Sami in a different way. In 2016, BuzzFeed obtained legal documents that included alleged texts from the father to his oldest daughter. One of them read, "Yu r both REALLY F***ING RUDE. Yure mom is a loser. In fact let's see how well yu all do without all my $$$." Other court docs included a heartbreaking text from Sami to her dad. "That's the reason I didn't go to school today. I was so upset...I don't want you to be a drug addict," she wrote, per OK!. "It scares me and I don't want anything to happen to you."
Sami Sheen entered her rebellious teen era
Denise Richards proved she's not a regular mom but a cool mom in 2015 when she tweeted that she had let Sami Sheen get her hair highlighted pink for her 11th birthday (via TooFab). But a year later, Charlie Sheen one-upped Richards by flying Sami and Lola Sheen to two different Macklemore concerts for his 51st birthday. At least Richards was able to win a few cool points with Sami by appearing in the 2018 horror movie "The Toybox." Richards told ET, "My oldest daughter is definitely into the horror genre, so she was very excited that I was doing it."
But Charlie got to be the most awesome parent again in 2019 when he took his daughters to a Billie Eilish concert. Sami's hair was styled in space buns and she wore a Gen-Z take on a grunge look: a baggy Nirvana T-shirt and purple wind pants. Unfortunately for Richards, Sami's budding sartorial self-expression was accompanied by a rebellious streak.
After Richards joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Sami began appearing on the show from time to time. In one 2019 episode, Sami reacted to her mom telling her she's not allowed to date until age 16 by saying, "You guys are so freakin' strict, oh my god," per People. In another episode, Richards revealed that she had warned Sami about some newly installed outdoor security cameras. "Sami's getting into high school and new school, new boys. That's when kids usually start sneaking out," she explained. Of Sami's reaction to the preventive measure, Richards said, "She's so mad about this."
Her father didn't support her OnlyFans career -- at first
Before making her OnlyFans debut at age 18, Sami Sheen made a few tweaks to her appearance, including dyeing her hair bleach blond and getting butterfly wings tattooed on her back. On SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Denise Richards revealed that Sami reached out to her before announcing that was becoming an OnlyFans model. "She reassured me that she was going to keep it very tasteful to mainly bikini stuff, bathing suit, and stuff like that," Richards recalled. The mom even joined the platform herself in a show of solidarity with her daughter. As for Charlie Sheen, he told Page Six, "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
Before she made her bold career move, Sami had claimed that Richards' household was "abusive." In a 2021 TikTok video, she revealed that she was much happier after moving out and dropping out of high school (via Page Six). Charlie told Us Weekly that she had moved in with him.
Sami and Richards were eventually able to make amends. While chatting with TMZ shortly after her OnlyFans announcement, Sami praised her mom for having her back. Charlie also admitted that his initial reaction was wrong. "She's doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," he told Bustle.
Her plastic surgery makeover and new reality gig
The body Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans was good enough for Alexander Wang — it earned her a job modeling undies for the fashion label. Still, she wanted to alter her figure in a major way. "I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" she told Bustle. But Denise Richards tried to convince her daughter not to get a breast augmentation, saying that she regrets her implants. "I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," Richards explained, adding that she was going to have hers removed.
But after surviving nicotine withdrawal, Sheen got the boob job she had long desired. "I finally did it!!!" she captioned a TikTok chronicling her plastic surgery journey. "Could not be happier omg." Just nine months later, she was back under the knife, this time to change the shape of her nose. She admitted that she used to photoshop the appendage in her social media pictures because she disliked it so much. "Omg omg omg im OBSESSED i feel so cute & confident," she gushed when she debuted her sloped schnozzle.
@samisheen
nose reveal!!!! ⭐️ omg omg omg im OBSESSED i feel so cute & confident @deepakdugarmd #newnose #rhinoplasty #results #cute
Sheen had a new job to go with her new look. In 2024, Richards announced that she and her daughters had a reality show in the pipeline with the working title "Denise Richards and the Wild Things." Sami will hopefully be in a much better headspace during filming than she was on RHOBH. Of that reality TV stint, she told Bustle, "You can tell I was going through it."