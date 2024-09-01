The Rampant Meryl Streep And Martin Short Dating Rumors, Explained
When Meryl Streep joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" in Season 3, fans were all for her character's romance with Martin Short's Oliver Putnam. The two actors had been friends for years, but their undeniable chemistry on the series was sweet to watch and made viewers wish they were a couple in real life. During an appearance on "Club Random Podcast," Bill Maher joked that Short and Streep were a "power couple," fueling speculation that there was a romance happening. The "Innerspace" star laughed and stated, "We're not a couple, we are just very close friends."
Streep and Short added to the rumors when they were seen looking pretty cozy at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, per People. However, Short's rep stated that they were "very good friends, nothing more." Both actors just happen to be single, with Streep separated from her estranged husband Don Gummer. Sadly, Short's wife Nancy Dolman died in 2010 from ovarian cancer. With their characters continuing their love story in Season 4 of "OMITB," it's not too far-fetched to believe Streep and Short are low-key dating, especially after they were seen looking very much like a couple.
Meryl Streep and Martin Short went on a couple of dates
Were Meryl Streep and Martin Short on a date or was it just a casual friendly group dinner? As reported by Page Six, the "Only Murders in the Building" actors were seen leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica in February 2024, just a month after Short stated they were just friends. Although there was no apparent PDA, both were beaming with happiness as they walked off together. Short was wearing a black dinner jacket, while Streep was dressed casually in a short maroon coat.
Streep and Short were out and about again together a month later, but this time, they were in New York City enjoying the Broadway show "Merrily We Roll Along." Actor Krystal Joy Brown shared an Instagram video of the possible lovebirds hamming it up behind the stage with the cast. "I think I can safely speak for the entire cast and company by saying that performing for Meryl Streep and Martin Short is a dream come true!" Brown gushed. While the maybe-couple continues to play coy about the status of their relationship, Short and Streep's display of affection during the "OMITB" premiere may be another hint that they are more than just friends.
Martin Short has nothing but love for Meryl Streep
Martin Short and Meryl Streep's on-screen and possible off-screen romance is not going unnoticed by the public. The two were spotted again looking mighty cozy at the "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4 premiere. This time, Deadline caught them holding hands while walking the green carpet. Strolling alongside them was their co-star Steve Martin, who was not holding hands with anybody. "Steve Martin third wheeling Martin Short and Meryl Streep? Please someone just make a movie about this," a fan replied on X, formerly Twitter. Another wrote, "Meryl over here soft launching I love it."
When asked about their relationship by Extra, Short shared, "I think it's been a friendship that always grows, you know, if you work with someone and love that person." He added, "But I don't want to reveal too much about what happens." It's unclear if he's referring to their characters or real-life situation but it could have been an Easter egg for fans who Stan them.