The Rampant Meryl Streep And Martin Short Dating Rumors, Explained

When Meryl Streep joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" in Season 3, fans were all for her character's romance with Martin Short's Oliver Putnam. The two actors had been friends for years, but their undeniable chemistry on the series was sweet to watch and made viewers wish they were a couple in real life. During an appearance on "Club Random Podcast," Bill Maher joked that Short and Streep were a "power couple," fueling speculation that there was a romance happening. The "Innerspace" star laughed and stated, "We're not a couple, we are just very close friends."

Streep and Short added to the rumors when they were seen looking pretty cozy at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, per People. However, Short's rep stated that they were "very good friends, nothing more." Both actors just happen to be single, with Streep separated from her estranged husband Don Gummer. Sadly, Short's wife Nancy Dolman died in 2010 from ovarian cancer. With their characters continuing their love story in Season 4 of "OMITB," it's not too far-fetched to believe Streep and Short are low-key dating, especially after they were seen looking very much like a couple.