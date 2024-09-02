We Gave Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel A Blond Makeover For Their Wedding (Holy Throwback!)
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's wedding date is approaching, and you know what that means: it's time for a little digital makeover. While Scott and Deschanel have been serving up chic, sophisticated, brunette realness for several years, both stars enjoyed brief blond phases throughout their respective careers — and yes, they took photos! But, since weddings aren't usually the best time for couples to experiment with drastic physical changes, Nicki Swift's photo editor digitally reimagined the gorgeous couple as blonds again. Anywho, before we unveil the betrothed's fresh looks, here are a couple of fun facts about Scott and Deschanel's love story and upcoming nuptials.
So, Scott proposed to Deschanel in August 2023. According to People, the HGTV star decided that their Scotland adventure would be the best setting to ask for his love's hand in marriage. Fortunately, she happily accepted the proposal, which, of course, commanded a gorgeous sparkler. But despite the romantic locale and sizable bling, Scott has assured fans that their wedding won't be over the top. "We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones," Scott shared with People. "And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate." But do you know what won't be simple? Their hairdos — at least if we have anything to say about it.
Jonathan and Zooey should totes go blond for their wedding
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel already make quite the dashing pair, but Nicki Swift's photo editor digitally lightened their hair, and the results are mind-blowing! As you can see above, the couple underwent an icy transformation. To start, Scott got honey blond highlights that helped bring his natural brown mane to life. Meanwhile, Deschanel received an all-over color change that made her gorgeous blue eyes pop against her complexion. And while we're not sure what the theme of their eventual wedding will be, we'd totally be remiss not to suggest they take the plunge and get a stylist to replicate these exact shades ahead of their wedding (though we might lose the red lip).
Unfortunately, there's no way to confirm if the happy couple will actually return to their (bleach) blond roots for their wedding day, though we're still going to hold out hope. However, Deschanel has at least confirmed that she'll be rocking her wispy bangs when she commits her heart to Scott. During a May 2024 conversation with People, the beloved actor said, "I look better with them. I've definitely had periods in my life where I have grown them out. But I just look better with them I think." Deschanel added, "So, yeah, I'll keep them. I've had them since I was like two years old." As for whether her bangs will pop up in her wedding photos? "Always bangs. Always." Well, at least she's halfway there.
Zooey and Jonathan were blond over a decade ago
Zooey Deschanel is known for her dark, seductive tresses, but she rocked blond hair when she starred in "Elf." However, as revealed to Style Caster, Deschanel's look in the iconic Christmas film wasn't her vision. "I had to dye my hair blond for a screen test for a movie that never happened before I did Elf," said Deschanel. "And I went in for the meeting for Elf, and then I asked them, 'Could I dye my hair back to my natural color?'" Unfortunately, the answer was no. "So I had to wait until I was done with that movie." She also revealed that she dyed her hair back to brown as soon as she could, but not before she took a bunch of gorgeous headshots, which she shared as a throwback on Facebook.
Jonathan Scott also had blond hair at one juncture. In fact, Scott's hair was blond during the first season of "Property Brothers," which premiered in 2011. Interestingly, Scott took to Facebook in July and toyed around with the idea of going back blond. "This is me wondering if i should go back to blond," he captioned a throwback photo of himself on "Property Brothers." And while we'd totally love for him to make the commitment to this super flattering look from the past, his fans don't seem so keen. "Respectfully, Please keep the salt and pepper look. It is absolutely more appealing," commented one fan. Another wrote, "No. Not necessary. You're totally handsome with your natural color."