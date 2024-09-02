We Gave Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel A Blond Makeover For Their Wedding (Holy Throwback!)

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's wedding date is approaching, and you know what that means: it's time for a little digital makeover. While Scott and Deschanel have been serving up chic, sophisticated, brunette realness for several years, both stars enjoyed brief blond phases throughout their respective careers — and yes, they took photos! But, since weddings aren't usually the best time for couples to experiment with drastic physical changes, Nicki Swift's photo editor digitally reimagined the gorgeous couple as blonds again. Anywho, before we unveil the betrothed's fresh looks, here are a couple of fun facts about Scott and Deschanel's love story and upcoming nuptials.

So, Scott proposed to Deschanel in August 2023. According to People, the HGTV star decided that their Scotland adventure would be the best setting to ask for his love's hand in marriage. Fortunately, she happily accepted the proposal, which, of course, commanded a gorgeous sparkler. But despite the romantic locale and sizable bling, Scott has assured fans that their wedding won't be over the top. "We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones," Scott shared with People. "And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate." But do you know what won't be simple? Their hairdos — at least if we have anything to say about it.