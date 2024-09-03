Brittany Mahomes' Daily Diet Is More Normal Than We Expected

Brittany Mahomes eats a normal diet, and we're actually a little bit shocked.

Regardless of Brittany's controversial reputation, she's a famous WAG who is married to Patrick Mahomes. This means she has access to a standard of living that most people will never experience, including mansions, sports cars, and a well-paid nanny for her growing family. Given how extravagantly Brittany lives, we'd also expect her to get sucked into some of the super strange celebrity diet trends and tips that have become synonymous with a Hollywood lifestyle (even if she lives in Kansas). But surprisingly, she hasn't.

During an interview on the "WHOOP" podcast, Brittany dished about the foods that make up her daily diet, and most of it is pretty normal. "In the morning, which I've had to ... tweak a little bit, I used to do a banana, peanut butter toast with banana and honey and two eggs every morning," shared Brittany. "But my kids are allergic to nuts now, so I do waffles. I do like two protein waffles with eggs." For lunch, she opts for "sea bass with a coconut rice and some type of veggie." Her dinner is also pretty balanced: steak or chicken for the protein, more veggies, and a carb. Yeah, we're surprised too!