Brittany Mahomes' Daily Diet Is More Normal Than We Expected
Brittany Mahomes eats a normal diet, and we're actually a little bit shocked.
Regardless of Brittany's controversial reputation, she's a famous WAG who is married to Patrick Mahomes. This means she has access to a standard of living that most people will never experience, including mansions, sports cars, and a well-paid nanny for her growing family. Given how extravagantly Brittany lives, we'd also expect her to get sucked into some of the super strange celebrity diet trends and tips that have become synonymous with a Hollywood lifestyle (even if she lives in Kansas). But surprisingly, she hasn't.
During an interview on the "WHOOP" podcast, Brittany dished about the foods that make up her daily diet, and most of it is pretty normal. "In the morning, which I've had to ... tweak a little bit, I used to do a banana, peanut butter toast with banana and honey and two eggs every morning," shared Brittany. "But my kids are allergic to nuts now, so I do waffles. I do like two protein waffles with eggs." For lunch, she opts for "sea bass with a coconut rice and some type of veggie." Her dinner is also pretty balanced: steak or chicken for the protein, more veggies, and a carb. Yeah, we're surprised too!
Brittany Mahomes eats at a popular seafood chain
Brittany Mahomes' diet is much more normal than we expected, but her healthy relationship with food isn't the most shocking part of her daily eats. Despite having a husband worth $90 million, she also enjoys a cheap meal at Red Lobster from time to time. Well, at least when the popular seafood restaurant remembers to actually feature her preferences. In August 2023, Brittany took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about not being able to order coconut shrimp. "Red lobster really got rid of their coconut shrimp incase anyone was wondering," she tweeted. In response, one fan wrote, "Red Lobster? When you can afford way better???" Hey, let the lady enjoy her coconut shrimp if she wants!
Brittany also allows her kids to indulge in child-approved foods when Patrick Mahomes suits up for game days. "We obviously have to be super careful with the food in the suite because peanuts are a fan favorite at football games," she shared with Eating Well during a previous interview. However, her kids always have access to stadium-friendly foods, such as "chicken tenders, soft pretzels, sweet treats and fruit and veggie trays." Brittany also stressed the importance of allowing her kids to take advantage of the treats that come with game days. "Game days are meant to be enjoyed, so I try to make sure there is lots of fun food and drinks for our friends and family while still keeping the food safe for my kids!"
Brittany Mahomes helps Patrick Mahomes with his diet
Interestingly, Brittany Mahomes revealed that she eats healthier than her hubby, Patrick Mahomes. "Oh my gosh, me by far," Brittany said about which spouse usually reaches for the healthier items at mealtime while speaking on the "WHOOP" podcast. "But he's come a long way ... he used to be horrible." Brittany also explained that she often worked hard to trick Patrick into eating healthier choices by hiding vegetables in the meals she prepared. "Since then, we've gotten a chef, so he tries to trick him in ways, but Patrick's diet and eating has gotten a lot better over the years — for sure." While he used to eat cheeseburgers on game day, he now opts for a grilled chicken sandwich with fries on the side.
In 2019, before Patrick and Brittany, whose maiden name was Matthews, tied the knot, Patrick shared that she'd been helping him make healthier food choices amid his strenuous training. "Eating-wise, I'm blessed that my girlfriend is [big on] nutrition so she helps me out with that — she's [about] fitness," shared the football star with Yahoo! Sports. "I just try to eliminate some of the bad meals, the fast food, the foods that aren't great for your body and don't help you get the most out of it." He continued, "I'm a picky eater, but I still try to eat healthy stuff like chicken, salmon and all the [other] stuff I like a lot."
Sounds like a perfect match!