How Aaron Rodgers Addressed Rumors About His Sexuality

With Aaron Rodgers' apparent appetite for conspiracy theories, it's easy to imagine he spends a little too much time online for his own good. So, when the gay rumors about him started swirling, it was no shock that he was well aware of them. In fact, during one of his "Tuesdays with Aaron" segments on ESPN 540 Milwaukee back in 2013, Rodgers himself brought up the topic and set the record straight. He touched on the challenges of being a public figure, like not meeting everyone's expectations, disappointing fans when declining a photo, and, of course, getting dragged into "crazy rumors" from time to time.

"Oh, you mean the Aaron Rodgers is gay story?" the host asked, to which Rodgers replied, "Yeah. I'm just going to say, I'm not gay. I really, really like women. That's all I can say about that." What's interesting, however, is that Ryan O'Callaghan, a former NFL player who is openly gay, mentioned in his book "My Life On The Line" that around the same time Rodgers was quashing those rumors, he abruptly cut off all contact with O'Callaghan. The timing was suspicious enough to make fans — and O'Callaghan — wonder if the two events were connected. "With no warning, he suddenly cuts off all communication ... We had been communicating regularly, and he was going to finance a million-dollar project that I was going to manage. Now nothing. Zero. Radio silence," he wrote (via Outsports). "Some might read this and think Aaron cut off communication with his gay friend when rumors about him being gay came up. This could be the case, but I don't know for sure."