The Paternity Scandal Melania Trump's Father Just Can't Escape

Melania Trump and her parents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs, have a tight bond. The same is true for Melania and her sister Ines, who was also her neighbor in New York City for many years. According to the New York Post, Knauss lives in a Trump Organization-owned apartment on Park Avenue. "They are very close," Palm Beach philanthropist Audrey Gruss said. The same can't be said about Melania's relationship with her half-brother, Denis Cigelnjak, a son from her father's previous relationship.

Melania has never met her half-brother thanks to Viktor denying paternity of Cigelnjak even though DNA testing had reportedly proved otherwise. Viktor was ordered to pay child support to the boy's mother until his 18th birthday, but had no contact with him. When Melania was rising to prominence during Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, she pretended not to know about Cigelnjak. However, when shown the legal documentation of Viktor's connection to Cigelnjak, she contended she had misunderstood the question. "I've known about this for years," she told GQ in 2016.

Melania showed she had no interest in discussing the skeleton in her family's closet. "My father is a private individual. Please respect his privacy," she said, cutting off further discussion of the topic with GQ. The former first lady is protective of her father, and the two grew even closer in the wake of her mother's death in January 2024. Melania has tried to keep her family out of the press, going so far as to threaten old acquaintances in Slovenia with legal action, according to Yahoo!. But that hasn't kept Cigelnjak from sharing his story.